Friday's letters

Satan’s microchips
I saw a recent news report about unvaccinated people who are afraid that the COVID vaccine contains “Satan’s microchips.”
I suppose you could, by not getting the vaccine, protect yourself from being injected with “the mark of the beast.” You have the freedom to believe that. You also have the freedom to get infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, and thereby obtain a one-way ticket to “Mother Nature’s Ultimate Sensory Deprivation Tank.” (Or heaven, or hell, depending on God’s view of self-destructive behavior.)
My personal belief is that the vaccine contains microscopic purple unicorns with teeny little bullhorns. Methinks that they enter your brain and blare out this message: “Trump lost the 2020 election.”
Just one vaccinated person’s opinion. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had a different opinion in 2020. He said, regarding zealous COVID restrictions on commerce: “There are more important things than living.”
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the pro-life Republican Party of Texas.
Vaya con Dios, people of the Lone Star State. You are going to need Him.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Not the issue
To hear two people, Que Tucker and the writer of a recent letter (“Thumb of control,” July 27), both for whom I have great respect, drop the race and gender cards, in reference to Tucker’s possible termination with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, is very disappointing.
Are we to assume that Tucker was hired in 1991 by the NCHSAA because she was Black and a female? Absolutely not!
I don’t understand or agree with what’s happening between the state legislature and the NCHSAA. Seems to me that if it had anything to do with race or gender, Que would have been gone long ago. After all, she has been with the organization for 30 years.
Having been the commissioner for the last six years, I assume she must have been doing a fantastic job. To use the excuse that Tucker is Black and a female in an attempt to remove her as commissioner would be ludicrous! I’m not sure why it’s happening but I doubt seriously it’s because of that.
When are we going to stop this and treat everyone as an equal? We are all brothers and sisters, no matter our skin color. As the actor Morgan Freeman once said when asked about how to end racism, “Stop talking about it!”
Fred Cox
Reidsville
Viral ignorance
I am tired of politicians who think they know more about science than the M.D.’s and Ph.D.s who are working hard to control the COVID-19 pandemic. At a national and state levels, politicians, mostly Republican, are continually making statements about the pandemic that show their ignorance and even stupidity.
As Will Rogers said, “It is better for someone to think you’re a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.” So many politicians need to heed these words.
Greg Clark
Greensboro
Medicaid and debt
Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and the subsequent Supreme Court decision to make Medicaid expansion optional for states, many studies have shown expanded states improve outcomes. The July 20 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association published an article entitled “Medical Debt in the U.S., 2009-2020.” The study included a random 10% sample of data from Transunion (one of three credit report bureaus), involving almost 40 million individuals and their debt sent for collection. Initially non-medical debt exceeded medical debt, which reversed after 2014.
The 26 states that expanded Medicaid at first opportunity in 2014 had a sharp drop in medical debt, exceeding that of the 12 states that had delayed expansions. The 12 remaining unexpanded states have shown an almost flat pattern of medical debt. Simultaneously, the course for nonmedical debt for these three groups didn’t differ. Analysis by comparative wealth of ZIP codes showed medical debt greatest among areas with lowest income, and greater in states that did not expand Medicaid than those that did.
Outstanding debt impacts mental and physical health and profoundly influences education and housing.
North Carolina must close the coverage gap and expand Medicaid now. This study reinforces that conclusion.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Liberty or death
In response to the letter “In praise of autos” in today’s paper (July 28): The writer offers his opinion about the development of cars. I believe he overstates their importance.
Furthermore, his statement concerning folks “despising and resenting” cars troubles me. Bike lanes and speed limits keep all of us safe. In addition, those “liberty-reducing “ instruments such as stop signs, traffic lights, warning signs, seat belts, helmets, driving tests and police enforcement all add to a safe and responsible attainment of that great American Dream of owning an automobile.
His statement that “America has embraced the automobile because we love liberty” is a false attribution. I cannot connect car ownership with liberty.
His liberty could be someone else’s death.
Jim Ingram
Greensboro