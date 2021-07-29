Friday's letters

Not the issue

To hear two people, Que Tucker and the writer of a recent letter (“Thumb of control,” July 27), both for whom I have great respect, drop the race and gender cards, in reference to Tucker’s possible termination with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, is very disappointing.

Are we to assume that Tucker was hired in 1991 by the NCHSAA because she was Black and a female? Absolutely not!

I don’t understand or agree with what’s happening between the state legislature and the NCHSAA. Seems to me that if it had anything to do with race or gender, Que would have been gone long ago. After all, she has been with the organization for 30 years.

Having been the commissioner for the last six years, I assume she must have been doing a fantastic job. To use the excuse that Tucker is Black and a female in an attempt to remove her as commissioner would be ludicrous! I’m not sure why it’s happening but I doubt seriously it’s because of that.

When are we going to stop this and treat everyone as an equal? We are all brothers and sisters, no matter our skin color. As the actor Morgan Freeman once said when asked about how to end racism, “Stop talking about it!”

Fred Cox