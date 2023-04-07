How could they?

No gun permit? Really?

One must make two assumptions: that all “law” -makers are without children, grandchildren or loved ones who bring meaning to their lives; or that party, politics and money have a stranglehold on all their decision-making.

As a 91-year-old woman who is still independent and active, I have watched our country devolve from a peaceful society where children could sleep under the stars to a society divided by hate and fear where a child is shot sleeping in her own bed by a drive-by shooter.

How can these representatives of the people turn their backs on a problem of such magnitude? Today, more children die from gun deaths than obesity and childhood diseases. And what if adult deaths were included in this number? How can our lawmakers who were so eager to override Gov. Cooper’s veto sleep at night?

Ellenor E. Shepherd

Greensboro

Remove them all

Regarding the letter defending Confederate statues (April 6):

Once again I write to defend the removal from public lands all statues of those who were enemies and traitors to the United States Of America.

Anyone who fought against the USA at any time was an enemy and countries do not build statues on public land to honor their enemies.

Anyone who fought for the Confederate states was not only an enemy of the U.S. but also a traitor and countries do not build statues on public land to honor traitors, either. And, to the writer of the letter, that includes your five great-uncles who were among those traitors.

I have no objection if the daughters of the traitors of the Confederacy wish to build statues on their own private property. You are certainly free to have statues of the traitors or to fly the flag of the traitors on your property. That is your right. It is my right to see either those statues or that flag on your property and consider you to be racist.

Then again, when you call the war of traitors against the United States opf America to defend slavery the "lost cause war,"’ you already have identified yourself as racist.

Charles Moore

Summerfield

Send arms now

The United States should send weapons now to help defeat Putin’s Ukraine invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested fighter jets from the West a year ago. Inexplicably, we have balked, citing Putin's “threat of escalation.”

But Putin’s previous seizures of former Soviet republics are evidence that his wartime escalations don't rely on provocation.

In fact, this is his documented escalation in one year:

Invades Kyiv.

Attacks hospitals, schools and infrastructure.

Bombs and holds hostage a nuclear power plant.

Orders executions.

Deports Ukrainians to Russia.

Hires foreign mercenaries as soldiers.

Releases convicts from prison to fight.

Orders cyber attacks on Ukraine that threaten cybersecurity globally.

Commits U.N.-cited war crimes, including murder, torture, 16,000 kidnapped Ukrainian children and mass graves holding 400 civilians.

All without cause.

U.S. hesitancy to provide Zelenskyy weapons creates space for Iran and China to enter the conflict to support Putin. Their involvement truly would escalate warfare, prolonging it indefinitely. Last month, Xi Jinping enjoyed another "no limits friendship" visit with Putin in Moscow.

Yet facing these headwinds, Poland, now hosting 1.5 million war refugees, plans to send its Soviet-era fighters for Ukraine’s urgently needed spring

counteroffensive. Tiny Slovakia also plans to send jets.

England now favors fulfilling Ukraine’s request of the West. U.S. approval would make it happen.

Zelenskyy vows to fight for victory no matter how long it takes.

Sadly, the West's timeline might determine how many more Ukrainians will be dead by then.

Lou Harned

Greensboro

What ails kids

There has been a lot of talk about how the pandemic has affected children in schools. However, that is not the only reason they have struggled. Technology has affected children as well. They don't know how to play or even socialize with other children. They also haven't been trained by their parents to respect others or even use manners.

Schools should not be a place where teachers have to be afraid of children. Schools need to be a safe place for everyone.

Instead of trying to change how teachers teach, maybe we should rethink how we raise our children.

Jayson Nadelson

Greensboro