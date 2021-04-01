Friday's letters

Straight F’s

So, as Geriatric Joe nears his first 100 days, let’s grade his performance.

1. The economy: F. His executive order terminated thousands of jobs that would have been created by the Keystone XL Pipeline.

2. Border security: F. Not only did he stop the border wall, but his dangerous open-door policy is encouraging thousands of undocumented immigrants to enter our country illegally.

3. Gender policies: F. If you’re a transgender female athlete, you can compete against females and even use their gym facilities.

4. Taxes: F. Buckle up. Taxes are going to rise. Who do you think is paying for his bailouts and “progressive” programs? If you really believe it’s only going to penalize those making $400,000 or more, then you need to take Economy 101.

So, Democrats, you voted for a man who does not have the mental capacity to conduct a news conference without sheets of notes, but he is dignified and doesn’t send mean tweets. Hope you enjoy it as he destroys America.

James Wiggins

Greensboro

How many more?