Friday's letters

Do your part
As a "gym rat" I was both delighted and wary when fitness centers were permitted to reopen. I returned to my gym confident that their managers would do everything they could to protect their members from the virus.
This did not happen. Instead, the first time I returned to my gym (which I love) several people did not wear masks, or pulled their masks below their noses while exercising.
I shared my observations with the gym's managers. They tried to enforce their rules. When they asked their members to comply, every single person pulled up their masks.
And as soon as the manager left, every single person removed their masks. The same pattern repeated on four separate occasions. Regrettably, I felt compelled to freeze my membership.
But this story is not about me and the gym. It is about all of us. As a community, when we are confronted with an enemy that is trying to kill us, and our hands are tightly squeezing this enemy’s neck to defeat it, we should tighten our grip, not loosen it. We need everyone to help remove this scourge from our lives. Please, if you run a retail store or restaurant (or gym), enforce the laws and confront people who won’t comply.
And if you are a member of our community, please act responsibly. Wearing a mask indoors is not a political act, it is simply good citizenship.
Robert Goldberg
Greensboro
Just say no
Please don't let Koury Corp. ruin the largest green space left between Country Park and downtown. Their plan to put more than 400 apartments in buildings of three to five stories high in a forested area of 23.3 acres down Cone Boulevard is criminal. Imagine at least 500 additional cars and traffic in this area where there are three schools and children playing in affected neighborhoods.
The Zoning Commission has already given the go-ahead. Now it is up to the City Council. This would be the largest jump in zoning in Greensboro's history — from three units per acre to 26 units per acre. Koury Corp. officials say they have waited for the "right time" to develop this property.
So is now the "right time," when the neighborhoods affected cannot even make their voices heard in person?
Koury Corp. has been very good to Greensboro but Greensboro has been very good to Koury. Has Koury Corp. contributed to the green space of Greensboro or endowed any parks? I hope so — but I am not aware of any.
Maybe now is time.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
Dictatorial traits
My family — scattered across the U.S., generations and races — has been discussing this election and I thought I’d share.
On a daily basis, President Trump creates static with Twitter, rallies and outrageous behavior. But when we tune out the static, the signal is quite clear and terrifying. Trump has taken pages out the "Dictatorship for Dummies" book. He has created chaos, sown distrust in the institutions of government (including the Department of Justice), undermined legitimate journalism, pitched groups against one another, undermined the security of our elections, signaled approval to right-wing militias, and, perhaps most importantly, stacked the ruling bodies of law with loyalists ready to weigh in on the election in his favor. This is his recipe for a dictatorship, plain and simple.
If you have any idea that Trump is not so good now just imagine the disaster that he would be for our country in his second term.
Please vote this man out of office while you still can vote. We are at a fork in the road; Trump’s road leads to tyranny. Please do not miss this chance of a lifetime to serve your country — vote Trump out of office.
William Dudley
Greensboro
A void in D.C.
Regarding the story, "HPU Poll: Half of N.C. voters disapprove of President Trump's performance" (news article, Oct. 2):
When I talked one-on-one with hundreds of North Carolina voters about what current topics were their main concern, the vast majority answered COVID-19.
There seems to be a dichotomy between the representative role President Trump inhabits versus the proximate role Gov. Cooper plays. When asked about their opinion on how Trump has handled this pandemic, their responses revolve around how he acts (e.g., not wearing a mask during press briefings, downplaying the risk of contamination, etc.).
Cooper’s decisions, on the other hand, were at the forefront of voters’ minds (e.g., connecting public schools to reliable internet, providing grants and relief funds, etc.)
This dichotomy makes sense with North Carolinians living within Cooper’s direct sphere of influence. As it seems, what we’re missing is not only a federal leader who can represent proper pandemic behavior, but someone who can provide a bridge to the local leaders on the front lines.
Benjamin Chappelow
Oak Ridge
Vote for health
As a father of two, I was shocked to read in a recent survey released by West Health that roughly 2.1 million North Carolinians could not pay for drugs or medicine that a doctor prescribed. And this was prior to COVID-19.
The report also concluded that another 575,000 North Carolina families have lost insurance coverage due to the economic shutdown brought about by the Trump administration’s malpractice. We still have another 500,000 individuals who are eligible for Medicaid but are being denied because of Trump, Sen. Thom Tillis and the Republicans in Raleigh.
Yet, we are the richest nation in the world. The D.C. elite would rather give massive tax breaks to the richest Americans, and provide billions of dollars of taxpayer welfare to the drug industry to produce a vaccine without any regulations that ensure all Americans will have access to and be able to afford the vaccine. Had enough? I have!
As a father, I will be voting for candidates who want to expand health care access and take on the drug industry. My health, my family’s health and the health of community, state and nation are at stake.
Jim Duffett
Chapel Hill
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!