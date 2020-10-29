Friday's letters

Do your part

As a "gym rat" I was both delighted and wary when fitness centers were permitted to reopen. I returned to my gym confident that their managers would do everything they could to protect their members from the virus.

This did not happen. Instead, the first time I returned to my gym (which I love) several people did not wear masks, or pulled their masks below their noses while exercising.

I shared my observations with the gym's managers. They tried to enforce their rules. When they asked their members to comply, every single person pulled up their masks.

And as soon as the manager left, every single person removed their masks. The same pattern repeated on four separate occasions. Regrettably, I felt compelled to freeze my membership.

But this story is not about me and the gym. It is about all of us. As a community, when we are confronted with an enemy that is trying to kill us, and our hands are tightly squeezing this enemy’s neck to defeat it, we should tighten our grip, not loosen it. We need everyone to help remove this scourge from our lives. Please, if you run a retail store or restaurant (or gym), enforce the laws and confront people who won’t comply.