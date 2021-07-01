Friday's letters

Socialist plot?
Socialism: "… An economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole" (Oxford Languages).
On June 24 the News & Record published a piece by the Republican speechwriter and columnist Marc Thiessen entitled “Democrats will keep growing government.”
The basic premise of this piece is to assert that Democrats have a nefarious goal of expanding government at all costs, with the end result being (of course) sneakily imposing the dreaded socialism upon us, the easily duped and unsuspecting.
The logic Mr. Theissen employs suggests that once programs are enacted the public will become addicted to the benefits and therefore government will grow permanently, which is a precursor to socialism. He lists as dangerous programs such repugnant ideas as Obamacare, free child care, universal pre-K and (shudder) paid family leave. And let’s not forget the potential abomination of Medicare being available to those below 65!
The merits or demerits of these programs are never mentioned. That is because Mr. Thiessen apparently views the world through the Republican prism of power before all else (including the constituency of this nation). Could it be that the Democrats actually believe these programs and others might enhance the lives of people and whether government is larger or smaller is irrelevant?
David B. Wilcox
Greensboro
The fraud fraud
Republican legislatures in several states hope to order ballot audits of the 2020 vote. These audits would be conducted by biased parties seeking a predetermined outcome that would have no legal effect — only a propaganda effect that may further weaken public confidence in elections.
They're also passing laws, falsely in the name of election security, that weaken voting rights. Republican Party leaders and their followers claim, eight months after the election and without evidence, that the 2020 election was rampant with fraud.
The fact is, fraud, for all intents and purposes, was nonexistent. The election was not stolen.
Yet, the Florida, Georgia and Texas legislatures have passed laws unreasonably restricting people's ability to cast their votes by reducing the number of polling places and making it more difficult to vote by mail. They've done so not to improve election security, but because they don't want certain people voting, namely minorities and young folks, two groups that tend to vote Democratic.
The Republican Party, led by Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives, is a danger to our democracy. Right now, all across this country, they are effectively "fixing" future elections. Fair and free elections in America will become a thing of the past if this is allowed to stand.
How different from Russia will we be then?
Gary Parker
Archdale
CRT defined
Kathleen Parker (“Everybody's talking about CRT. For now,” July 1) offers an incomplete definition of critical race theory and then runs with it.
She reduces CRT to the notion that educational policies and institutions are inherently racist and must be changed. This narrow view just adds fuel to a fire already stoked with misconceptions. CRT is a much broader concept.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, CRT originated in 1989 and is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color." It holds “that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites.”
CRT grew out of the Critical Legal Studies (CLS) movement which explored “how the law and legal institutions serve the interests of the wealthy and powerful at the expense of the poor and marginalized.”
CRT opponents might chew on this for a while and maybe see that all is not Black and white.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Invest in shelters
Our legislators tell us that North Carolina is rolling in money, with a bright future for the economy and tax revenue. Then they talk tax cuts!
Here's an idea. Rather than give tax breaks to the mega-rich and corporations, who do not need it, why not pass legislation to help county animal shelters across the state? A few are well-funded and managed, but most are underfunded, with many forced to beg for dog food donations so their "inmates" won't starve.
Facilities vary hugely across the state, and North Carolina ranks third nationally in killing shelter animals! We can do better than this, so let's do the right thing, for a change.
Pass long-term state funding of shelters, which includes minimum funding and management requirements for the counties as well. Encourage responsible animal welfare management, and try to make our county shelters real "shelters," instead of death factories. Then we need to look at stronger animal-cruelty laws.
Shouldn't this be something we can all agree upon, for a change?