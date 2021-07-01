Friday's letters

Socialist plot?

Socialism: "… An economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole" (Oxford Languages).

On June 24 the News & Record published a piece by the Republican speechwriter and columnist Marc Thiessen entitled “Democrats will keep growing government.”

The basic premise of this piece is to assert that Democrats have a nefarious goal of expanding government at all costs, with the end result being (of course) sneakily imposing the dreaded socialism upon us, the easily duped and unsuspecting.

The logic Mr. Theissen employs suggests that once programs are enacted the public will become addicted to the benefits and therefore government will grow permanently, which is a precursor to socialism. He lists as dangerous programs such repugnant ideas as Obamacare, free child care, universal pre-K and (shudder) paid family leave. And let’s not forget the potential abomination of Medicare being available to those below 65!