Friday's letters

Restore your honor
Republicans, here’s your chance:
There’s a way to restore honor to your party and rise to the top — nationally. Let’s put aside gerrymandering. (Yes, we all know that Democrats do it when they are in power, too.) Why not redistrict for the upcoming elections so that all people’s votes can be counted equally instead of being skewed by the party in power? After making sure you’ve done that, why not pass a bill to set up independent redistricting committees for the future so that neither Democrats nor Republicans are able to gerrymander voting districts? Election outcomes should be controlled by voters — not fixed by politicians.
North Carolina citizens would like to see our government leaders in the news for positive actions rather than for bathroom bills and homophobic rants. We can either continue to be known as one of the worst states in the nation for election gerrymandering or we could lead by example. We could make election integrity, fairness and equal rights a priority. It is urgent that we do it right now.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Tilted districts
To the N.C. Legislative Redistricting Committee:
I am a resident of the Piedmont Triad where we have many working professionals within the health care, education and service industries. One major ask was for our common interests to be heard. Unfortunately, some of these congressional maps do not meet that simple request.
According to the nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project, the maps proposed by Sens. Ralph Hise and Warren Daniel — CMT-9, CST-2 and CBK-3 — offer a significant advantage to Republicans and lack partisan fairness.
For example, Guilford County is divided and partially connected with mountain communities that do not necessarily share common interests. Maps drawn by Sens. Ben Clark and Jay Chaudhuri — CBK-4, CBK-5 and CST-6 — show no partisan advantage and are more representative of our state’s demographics.
Further, if a 14th District is to be added, shouldn’t it be in an area that experienced the highest population growth, as in the Charlotte or Research Triangle regions? Cleveland County saw a loss in population, according to census data.
Folks in the Triad and throughout our state know that gerrymandered maps are not in our collective best interests. Let’s get this right the first time.
Anthony Stewart
High Point
No big deal?
I must respectfully take issue with a letter published on Oct. 24 in which the writer argued that “the events of Jan. 6 never endangered democracy.” Yet, the letter’s author readily admitted there was a threat to the American republic. That is an attempt to whitewash the severity of the insurrectionists’ actions to destroy American egalitarianism.
As it is commonly defined, “In a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority, leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected. In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.”
Ergo, by threatening one you place the other automatically in danger. On Jan. 6, the U.S. Constitution was shamelessly attacked in order to subvert electoral law, to overthrow the will of the majority who were legally voting to protect the rights of the minority.
The “Big Lie” must never be downplayed, go unchallenged or be forgotten. This citizenry can never permit a disgruntled and misguided mob of political dissidents to thwart the constant quest for domestic tranquility, general welfare and blessings of liberty.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Convenient tyranny
It was disappointing to see the News & Record run a full-page ad for Amazon’s Halloween costumes this past Sunday (“Still need a costume?” Oct. 24) — for free, to boot. While I understand these days newspapers have to source content from elsewhere, perhaps not doing so from media providers that actively promote the primary corporation responsible for destroying small business is a good code to embrace.
As newspapers continue to feel the pinch across the country due to “vulture capitalism” from hedge fund speculators, you’d figure the News & Record would be sympathetic to its small-business colleagues closer to home. However, I guess they’ve embraced the “tyranny of convenience”: If the piece is cheap and available now, run it. Apparently there is no need to worry about the collateral damage that follows.
Justin Harmon
Greensboro
Blank checks
Congress increased the debt limit from $28.4 trillion to $28.9 trillion on Oct. 14 to avoid a government default. It only took a week to spend the entire $480 billion increase. It appears that Congress needs to increase the debt limit again by an additional $25 trillion ($480 billion x 52 weeks) in order to avoid a default next year.
Obviously, the debt limit does not seem to accomplish anything when you have out-of-control spending by both political parties. Eliminating the debt ceiling may improve government efficiency but does not solve the real issue of unlimited spending.
At some point, a real debt ceiling will be reached, with or without Congress, but it will be painful. Eventually, the problem will solve itself, as is always the case.
Mark Schlueter