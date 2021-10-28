Friday's letters

Restore your honor

Republicans, here’s your chance:

There’s a way to restore honor to your party and rise to the top — nationally. Let’s put aside gerrymandering. (Yes, we all know that Democrats do it when they are in power, too.) Why not redistrict for the upcoming elections so that all people’s votes can be counted equally instead of being skewed by the party in power? After making sure you’ve done that, why not pass a bill to set up independent redistricting committees for the future so that neither Democrats nor Republicans are able to gerrymander voting districts? Election outcomes should be controlled by voters — not fixed by politicians.

North Carolina citizens would like to see our government leaders in the news for positive actions rather than for bathroom bills and homophobic rants. We can either continue to be known as one of the worst states in the nation for election gerrymandering or we could lead by example. We could make election integrity, fairness and equal rights a priority. It is urgent that we do it right now.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Tilted districts

To the N.C. Legislative Redistricting Committee: