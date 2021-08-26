Friday's letters

Regulate stupidity
The preamble to the U.S. Constitution says that one of its purposes is “to promote the general Welfare.” In other words, “to protect the reasonable people among us from the really stupid ones.”
We have ample supplies of reliable COVID vaccines which some really stupid people refuse to get. Those people are dying. Those people are also killing people who don't have COVID. Hospitals filled with COVID patients are turning away cancer and heart patients. At an Alabama rally, when Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated, some really stupid people booed.
Seventy percent of all calls to poison control in Mississippi are from really stupid people who took ivermectin as a COVID preventative. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic agent for livestock, available at livestock supply centers.
U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) opposes mask mandates, even though both he and his wife have COVID and his home state has run out of ICU beds.
Stupid people insist that they have a God-given right to be stupid. And they are right ... until their stupidity starts killing other innocent people.
Everyone knows that you can’t fix stupid, but you can regulate it. More vaccine and mask mandates, please.
Larry Johnson
Greensboro
Faith matters
We live in a section of the U.S. known, in some circles, as the Bible Belt. I pose two theological questions to stimulate thought.
Christians are informed in Luke 10:25-27 that there are two primary things we must do to inherit eternal life: Love the Lord and love our neighbor. Many might agree that doing harm to one’s neighbors would be a violation of that second principle. That raises a perplexing question about masking and vaccinations. The evidence is strong that these actions can help minimize the spread of the COVID virus. If this evidence is true, then can getting vaccinated and wearing masks be viewed as practicing our Christian faith and not doing these things are contrary to that faith?
The first of 10 Biblical commandments says we are to have no other gods before the true God. Some people seem to place a higher value on exercising their personal freedom to not vaccinate than they do on loving our neighbor as ourselves. Might the exercise of personal freedom in this instance be an example of placing the god of freedom in higher esteem than the true God?
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
A setback
Currently, global carbon dioxide emissions have risen 5% above pre-pandemic levels as electricity demand outpaces growth in renewables.
This sets back climate goals and has major implications for the upcoming U.N. climate talks targeted to cut greenhouse gas emissions from warming Earth more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.
“Catapulting emissions in 2021 should send alarm bells across the world. We are not building back better, we are building back badly,” said David Jones, the "Ember" energy think tank’s lead analyst. Pandemic-related shutdowns temporarily decreased global energy greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 17% (2020 compared to 2019). Even so, we experienced a record high this May, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, at nearly 419 parts per million.
These new statistics underscore that the temporary economic downturn did not represent a fundamental change in how we produce power.
Encouragingly, for the first time, wind and solar generated more than a 10th of global electricity, overtaking nuclear generation, with these renewables meeting more than half the additional electricity demand worldwide.
We citizens have the power to turn this climate warming around. Call Congress to pass effective carbon-pricing legislation.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Terrorists?
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued scary new guidance to local police departments warning that, among other things, opposition to pandemic-related lockdown policies could constitute a "terror threat" (Read more at www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf).
I guess if I speak out in opposing CDC guidelines, local mandates or other public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions, then I will be considered a terrorist. Even making claims of election fraud will get you on the list.
Count me as frightened of these Big Brother measures.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro