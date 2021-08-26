Friday's letters

Greensboro

Faith matters

We live in a section of the U.S. known, in some circles, as the Bible Belt. I pose two theological questions to stimulate thought.

Christians are informed in Luke 10:25-27 that there are two primary things we must do to inherit eternal life: Love the Lord and love our neighbor. Many might agree that doing harm to one’s neighbors would be a violation of that second principle. That raises a perplexing question about masking and vaccinations. The evidence is strong that these actions can help minimize the spread of the COVID virus. If this evidence is true, then can getting vaccinated and wearing masks be viewed as practicing our Christian faith and not doing these things are contrary to that faith?

The first of 10 Biblical commandments says we are to have no other gods before the true God. Some people seem to place a higher value on exercising their personal freedom to not vaccinate than they do on loving our neighbor as ourselves. Might the exercise of personal freedom in this instance be an example of placing the god of freedom in higher esteem than the true God?

Jim Fisher