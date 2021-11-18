Friday's letters

Yes, there was shame, but corrections followed and produced better people. And yes, our ugly behavior must be told, too, producing shame, so we become better human beings.

More change is coming; people from around the world are migrating because lack of water threatens food supplies, producing economic insecurity that incites violence.

Many of them will come to America, forced to start new lives. We must become more tolerant, able to accept all with their differences.

Let’s start with children, who will see them in school, read picture books showing little people who might look different and speak another language, explaining that below the skin we’re all the same. Speak up to produce a curriculum that examines right and wrong past behaviors, understanding what we learned and why the lessons are important.

Remember, unless you’re a Native American, your ancestors came from somewhere else and most were discriminated against.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Fair?

Regarding the letter : “It’s only fair” (Nov. 16):