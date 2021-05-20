Friday's letters

Jan. 6 denial
It is truly amazing, though not surprising, that neither most Republicans in the House nor in the Senate want to have an investigation of the uprising at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Could the reason be that they are afraid an investigation might implicate some in their party?
One GOP congressmen even stated that the insurrection looked like just another day of normal visits to the Capitol. These Republicans must believe that most Americans are either stupid or blind.
The Republicans in Congress will not agree to anything that the other side wants, even if most Americans do. God help us if they get control of this country again.
Don Edwards
Ayden
Dreamers strengthen N.C.
One of my favorite things about North Carolina is the diversity of our people. That diversity is on display in the art, food, music, literature and culture of our state. During my time as chief deputy secretary of Cultural Resources, I met so many people who make our state a great place to live — including immigrants who came here to pursue the American dream.
I would like to thank U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro and her bipartisan colleagues who recently passed the Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6), which allows young immigrants who came to America as children — commonly called "Dreamers" — to apply for a permanent place in the only home they’ve ever known. North Carolina is that home for 24,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients who need the certainty this law would bring.
Our state is stronger and more beautiful because of the diverse people who are doing their part to make North Carolina better each day. The U.S. Senate should follow the lead of Rep. Manning and others on both sides of the political aisle to pass legislation to protect Dreamers as soon as possible.
Melanie Soles
Greensboro
No front page?
The article regarding “Fallen Watauga deputies ...” (May 6) was on page A6 in the News & Record. These two officers gave their lives in the line of duty; their actions “may have saved many lives”, and their families are grieving for their loss. These officers had no record of incarceration or drug overdosing, but were protecting others.
Why is this article on page 6 when George Floyd's death was on page one and occupied several days of coverage?
N.J.R. Wells
Greensboro
Flailing at windmills
Seems as if our N.C. Senate is having another Don Quixote moment. The Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act abortion bill the Republican-controlled Senate just passed is legislation in search of a problem.
Once a baby is born “alive,” that infant already has protection under the law and it applies in all 50 states. It’s called murder and doctors who fail to do all they can to help a newborn can be prosecuted.
Republicans seem to think that many women and doctors take abortion decisions lightly, like going to the supermarket or buying a pair of shorts. Nothing could be further from the truth. This bill will do nothing more than create indecision just because Republicans need to be able to punish someone for making those decisions.
How about focusing on the living for once? Help us fight for clean air and ground water and cheaper and more available health care. Ignoring these things kills and sickens more Americans than you could ever save by only fighting abortion.
Republicans say they are for freedom. I say prove it and don’t nitpick us to death with redundant and needless laws.
Bob Martin
Greensboro
Socialism
When people willingly pay their taxes and receive government services, they call them government services. When people do not like paying for those services, they call them socialism. And when they really, really do not like paying for those services, they call them communism.
From Mad Magazine, many decades ago: "Under Communism, man exploits man. Under capitalism, it's the other way around."
Jody McGhee
High Point
Impatient drivers
I am a high school student, but I have a very strong opinion that I would like to make you aware of. The drivers in Greensboro are very impatient. Especially on the highways, I see cars zooming ... going like 90 in a 65 mph zone. I also see so many cars weaving in and out, particularly when traffic is congested.
I absolutely hate this and I want more police around to stop them. If they get a ticket, maybe they will learn a lesson not to speed anymore just to get to their destination faster.
This will be much better than them killing a new driver like me on the road.
Ann Brinley Adams
Greensboro