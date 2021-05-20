Friday's letters

Jan. 6 denial

It is truly amazing, though not surprising, that neither most Republicans in the House nor in the Senate want to have an investigation of the uprising at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Could the reason be that they are afraid an investigation might implicate some in their party?

One GOP congressmen even stated that the insurrection looked like just another day of normal visits to the Capitol. These Republicans must believe that most Americans are either stupid or blind.

The Republicans in Congress will not agree to anything that the other side wants, even if most Americans do. God help us if they get control of this country again.

Don Edwards

Ayden

Dreamers strengthen N.C.

One of my favorite things about North Carolina is the diversity of our people. That diversity is on display in the art, food, music, literature and culture of our state. During my time as chief deputy secretary of Cultural Resources, I met so many people who make our state a great place to live — including immigrants who came here to pursue the American dream.