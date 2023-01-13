Letter: A 6-year-old shoots his teacher ... and we'll do nothing

Loved your editorial (“Our gun disease,” Jan. 10). You cite several actions regarding the spate of gun violence in America; some you say are needed and some you say are not. You conclude: “America needs to step up."
Don’t hold your breath.
The problem is not our people; it’s our government. These guys are so conflicted by what’s good for their careers and what’s good for their country that they stand paralyzed in the face of imminent dangers: gun violence, disease, climate craziness, border invasion. They ignore the fiduciary nature of government service while pandering to the selfish whims of their deep-pocketed benefactors. Thus, they lack the common sense (and courage) that you so fervently beg for.
The solution?
Term limits: Eight years max for all federal elected positions; mandatory retirement at age 75.
People are also reading…
Don’t hold your breath on that, either.
John Baird
Greensboro