Letter: A 6-year-old shoots his teacher ... and we'll do nothing

Loved your editorial (“Our gun disease,” Jan. 10). You cite several actions regarding the spate of gun violence in America; some you say are needed and some you say are not. You conclude: “America needs to step up."

The problem is not our people; it’s our government. These guys are so conflicted by what’s good for their careers and what’s good for their country that they stand paralyzed in the face of imminent dangers: gun violence, disease, climate craziness, border invasion. They ignore the fiduciary nature of government service while pandering to the selfish whims of their deep-pocketed benefactors. Thus, they lack the common sense (and courage) that you so fervently beg for.