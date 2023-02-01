Letter: A few 'bad apples'? Not in this case.

A few ‘bad apples’?

There are people who will argue that most police are good and that there are only a few “bad apples.” I am one of these people. But let’s look at the numbers. Suppose only one out of every 50 police officers are “bad apples.” That’s an unacceptably high rate, but we’ll go with it for the sake of this example.

It is a mathematical truth that a system will produce the results it is designed to produce.

The chances that each of the five officers who showed up in Memphis just happened to be, by chance, an outlier: one of these “bad apples” is about 312 million to one.

So, either you believe these odds, or you believe that the Memphis Police Department has a culture that supports this kind of activity. They have a system that produces these results.

Most police departments don’t have incidents like this. Let’s figure out what they are doing right — best practices — so that they can be applied nationwide.

Dan Flak

Greensboro