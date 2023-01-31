Letter: C'mon guys, you can be more intellectual than that.

I appreciate intellectualism. I’ve never heard a liberal idea that couldn’t be improved by competent conservative intellectuals, or vice versa — mostly vice versa.

Cal Thomas wonders where intellectuals have gone (Jan. 6 column). He’s worked long and hard to cancel their voices by advocating superstition over empiricism, and creationism over science. He even picks favorites among divinely sanctioned popes.

I enjoy reading John Hood, when he’s being intellectual. He’s not, however, when discussing COVID deaths (“New law properly checks governor’s power,” Jan. 8). A life doesn’t count less because of how old, fat, ignorant, or of what ethnicity one is. Every unnecessary death is a tragic waste.

N.C. has had a lower COVID death rate than any contiguous state. Ron DeSantis didn’t intellectually compensate for Florida’s demographics when setting policies that caused Floridians a greater percentage of COVID deaths than Tarheels suffered under Roy Cooper.

Hood also knows that virtually all studies show that Americans of color are discriminated against in education, hiring, advancement, housing, the legal system, medical care, etc. These Americans seldom experience a level playing field, which, in a just world, would be reason enough to tilt things in their favor.

If our legislature would fulfill our state constitution’s educational promises, maybe university admission preferences wouldn’t be necessary for anyone.

Meanwhile, we should decry preferences given to the wealthy and socially elite, not the disadvantaged. Jesus had something relevant to say about that.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro