Letter: Democrats are knee-deep in their own hypocrisy

Biden Classified Documents

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White House on Jan 20. Senior Democratic lawmakers turned sharply more critical Sunday of President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials after the FBI discovered additional items with classified markings at Biden's home.

 Associated Press

Since it became known about the classified documents being found at President Biden's Office and Home, many have tried to describe the difference between this and when Donald Trump was under fire for the same thing. They had to spring into action, as Biden had described it as "unbelievable" and "irresponsible" when it happened with President Trump. There is one huge difference, Trump is a Republican, and Biden is a Democrat. That's it.

It is similar to when Nancy Pelosi lectured the nation about how businesses had to be closed and people had to wear masks, and hours later she is seen in a beauty salon, without a mask. Much like Gavin Newsome ordering restaurants closed in California, and instituting a mask mandate, then being seen in a very expensive restaurant with a group of people, none wearing masks.

As we have seen, there are different rules for different people.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

