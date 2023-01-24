Letter: GOP dug this hole. Now it's burying us in it.

I am wondering what the Republican Congress's vision is for the country as they attempt to hold us hostage over the debt limit. I think about former President Trump who raised our debt by $7.8 trillion, enacted new tax laws that reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% — projected to increase our national deficit by $3 trillion by 2029, and used the loopholes to pay his federal taxes at a rate of 4%; however, it was OK to raise the debt limit under Trump to pay for these things — three times. Presently two thirds of the Republican members of Congress are millionaires and they have their eye on getting their hands on the safety net for the American people: Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
What will this look like? Will Congress stay on their yachts behind heavily armed gated communities while the rest of us stand in soup lines, with our seniors forced to work in Amazon warehouses — scooting around with walkers trying to make their quota?
Will they bring back the poorhouses and pest houses of the past (privatized)?
As the foxes circle the henhouse; we know that the chickens always come home to roost.
Marcia Foutch
Greensboro