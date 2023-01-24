Letter: GOP dug this hole. Now it's burying us in it.

I am wondering what the Republican Congress's vision is for the country as they attempt to hold us hostage over the debt limit. I think about former President Trump who raised our debt by $7.8 trillion, enacted new tax laws that reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% — projected to increase our national deficit by $3 trillion by 2029, and used the loopholes to pay his federal taxes at a rate of 4%; however, it was OK to raise the debt limit under Trump to pay for these things — three times. Presently two thirds of the Republican members of Congress are millionaires and they have their eye on getting their hands on the safety net for the American people: Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.