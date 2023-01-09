Letter: GOP makes lots of noise, offers few solutions

Do the Republicans have any policy agenda they want to advance? No.

Do they offer any solution for our border crisis? No.

Do they have any idea about solving our economic and inflationary problems? No.

Do they have any proposals to deal with housing, or infrastructure, or homelessness, or Ukraine, or China, or trade, or indeed anything at all? No, no, no, no, no and no!

As I watch the chaos surrounding the election of a speaker, I see that all they have on their minds is revenge politics: Get the Judiciary Committee to investigate Hunter Biden. Punish the IRS for releasing their idol’s tax returns. And stop the Justice Department and the special counsel from putting the former president behind bars.

Sad. Sad that the party of Lincoln and Reagan has sunk so low that it had a huge problem electing its own speaker. When it did get someone to act as speaker, wouldn’t it be wonderful if, instead of revenge politics, it had decided to try to find some bipartisanship answers to our nation’s problems?

James Bennett

Greensboro