Letter: It's the woman's choice, period.

Whose choice?

I don’t understand all of the discussion about abortions. Why isn’t it the same as any other medical decision?

Let doctors do their duty and provide treatment as requested by each patient. Some will choose abortion; others will not. All withiin their individual rights and privileges.

There is no one answer to this question: Each patient has her own opinion and her own choice — as it should be.

What is the discussion really about? It’s about whose right it is to decide. Is it the husband’s? No way. He does not have the procedure; she does. It is her right to decide and no one else’s.

Got it?

Gay Cheney

Greensboro