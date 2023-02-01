 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's the woman's choice, period.

Abortion Indiana

Abortion-rights protesters march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana legislators to discuss reproductive rights in Indianapolis on July 25, 2022. Indiana's high court will not immediately take up a religious-freedoms challenge to the state's abortion ban, leaving that decision for now with an appeals court, documents from Monday show.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Whose choice?

I don’t understand all of the discussion about abortions. Why isn’t it the same as any other medical decision?

Let doctors do their duty and provide treatment as requested by each patient. Some will choose abortion; others will not. All withiin their individual rights and privileges.

There is no one answer to this question: Each patient has her own opinion and her own choice — as it should be.

What is the discussion really about? It’s about whose right it is to decide. Is it the husband’s? No way. He does not have the procedure; she does. It is her right to decide and no one else’s.

Got it?

Gay Cheney

Greensboro

