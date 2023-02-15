My list of things not made in America includes:
- Levi’s jeans, made in Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Indonesia.
- Wrangler jeans made in Mexico and Costa Rica.
- A pocket knife made in China.
- Hanes underwear made in El Salvador.
- A Justin Western belt made in China.
- A cellphone and phone case made in China.
- T-shirts made in China and Mexico.
- Nike tennis shoes made in China.
- Hats made in Bangladesh, China and Vietnam.
The problem with “made in America” is not much is made in America. The reason is the push for a global economy, which is not good for the American middle class.
These are just a few examples. Go figure.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville