I response to the letter “Whose choice?” (Feb. 1):

The writer says she does not understand all the discussions about abortion.

Then she asks: “Why isn’t it the same as any other medical decision?”

Well, I have the answer to both questions. Because abortion murders a human being.

And no one has the right to murder.

The writer also states that “It is about whose right it is to decide.” Then she says it is not the right of the husband. I think she means the father (there can be a big difference).

I agree that the female has the right to choose: to have sex. The father also chooses to have sex. Therefore, he is also responsible for the life of the human growing inside the female just as much as she is.

A sperm fertilizes an egg and it starts to grow. Only living things grow. Therefore the fetus is a living being and there is only one reason to kill it: when the life of the mother is in danger.

Rape and incest are horrible. But there is still a growing life involved.

Patricia Hurt

Reidsville