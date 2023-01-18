Letter: Only 199 days for taking the life of a 28-year-old?

Regarding the story "Driver sentenced to 199 days" (Jan. 14):
How does one measure the life of a 28-year-old woman?? By all that is reasonable and appropriate, the answer is most definitely not 199 days. Whoever came up with the plea agreement for vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, speeding and a revoked license needs to reassess appropriate punishment.
A 6½- month sentence egregiously devalues Scarlett Hill's dramatically shortened life. If this is the current standard for our legal justice system, I shudder to think of what the future holds for law and order.
Joel Heller
People are also reading…
Greensboro