Letter: Only 199 days for taking the life of a 28-year-old?

Scarlett Hill (copy)

Scarlett Hill died May 1, 2022, after being hit Oct. 16, 2021 in downtown Greensboro by a driver who left the scene.

 Courtesy of Hill family

Regarding the story "Driver sentenced to 199 days" (Jan. 14):

How does one measure the life of a 28-year-old woman?? By all that is reasonable and appropriate, the answer is most definitely not 199 days. Whoever came up with the plea agreement for vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, speeding and a revoked license needs to reassess appropriate punishment.

A 6½- month sentence egregiously devalues Scarlett Hill's dramatically shortened life. If this is the current standard for our legal justice system, I shudder to think of what the future holds for law and order.

Joel Heller

Greensboro

