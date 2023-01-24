Letter: Seat Michael Logan on the school board now!

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
So once again the Guilford County Board of Education denied Michael Logan his rightful seat on the board. School board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said, “Logan had shared misinformation or extremist views on topics like social and emotional learning, vaccination, masking, and the murder of George Floyd.” And that she’d been sent a voicemail from a student who said Logan had made homophobic and racist comments.

I would suggest that it is her opinion that anything he has stated is “misinformation or extremist views.” Personally, my opinion is that social and emotional learning, vaccination enforcement overreach and masking mandates are extremist, unhealthy and full of bias and misinformation. And is she really giving credence to a voicemail from a student accusing Logan of homophobic and racist remarks without any evidence or further investigation?

Michael Logan was duly appointed by the Republican Party. Following the statute, he should be seated. To the six who voted against him: Exactly what are you afraid of?

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

