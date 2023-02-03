In a recent article about a pro-abortion rally in Florida, you quoted a few statements from Vice President Kamala Harris.

One line by Ms. Harris that you did not mention was when she said the Declaration of Independence guarantees every American a right to “liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Wow. Did she leave something out? I know people are trying to rewrite history, but the phrase from the Declaration of Independence guarantees the right to “LIFE, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

But of course she was not about to mention the word “life” in that context, at a celebration of abortion. I mentioned this to someone and was told, “Yeah, but what she said was accurate.”

I must admit that is true — although it’s like saying that in last year’s NCAA tournament North Carolina beat Marquette, Baylor, UCLA and St. Peter’s. While accurate, it leaves out UNC’s most important and best win: over Duke.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro