Thanks for publishing my op-ed piece “City’s historic public art: Some histories more visible than others?” (Ideas, Feb. 5). There is one correction I must offer, however. The caption for the photo of the four men who initiated the sit-ins at Woolworth’s on Feb, 1, 1960, identifies them as “The Greensboro Four (also known as the A&T Four).”

This is not what I would have written if I were writing the caption, which, of course, is not what guest columnists do.

My friends at the Beloved Community Center reminded me that to be historically accurate, these courageous men should always be referred to as the A&T Four. As a city, Greensboro did not support the sit-ins at the time they were happening. My friends who took part in the sit-ins also question whether the individual identifications of the four named men are accurate. I wasn’t there at the time so I can’t speak to who’s who. Shortly afterward, I joined other college students in Nashville, Tenn., to sit in at a Morrison’s Cafeteria.

My point in this op-ed piece is that the individuals who struggled for freedom — whether in 1781 or 1960 — should be given accurate identifications and due credit for their brave actions to serve the community.

Joanna Winston Foley

Berkeley, Calif.

Editor’s note: Your friends are right. The names in the caption did not match the order in which the A&T Four are pictured. We certainly know better, but didn’t catch the mistake. As for whether they are the A&T Four or the Greensboro Four, the names have been used interchangeably over the years, including in this newspaper, at history.com and in a 2005 PBS documentary, “February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four.” Finally, when we consulted the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, its CEO, John Swaine, told us: “It is acceptable either way and most often we say Greensboro Four.”