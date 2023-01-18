Letter: Suddenly, Democrats and Republicans agree!

President Biden’s mishandling of documents is uniting Americans. For the first time in years everyone agrees that if a president mishandled classified documents, then he should be held accountable.

We suddenly all agree that our secrets’ laws are appropriate, that it’s wrong to flout those laws, and even criminal to lie to authorities upon taking them. We agree that an independent Justice Department should appoint a neutral special prosecutor and it’s not a witch hunt for Congress to exercise legitimate oversight authority on the executive branch. No one is above the law.

Suddenly our free press, who uncovered and reported this story, is again a credible unbiased source of news!

Contrast Biden’s handling with his predecessor who claimed at different times; he argued that he was entitled to have them, he secretly unclassified them, he had absolute immunity and could pardon his accomplices.

If the presidency does have immunity, then Biden did nothing wrong. If a former president can secretly declassify any document and ignore federal laws, then Biden can keep them in his garage. If what Biden did is wrong, and I think it was, then it’s always wrong. And it’s a federal crime if you repeatedly lie to the FBI about those crimes.

Brad Schamp

Archdale