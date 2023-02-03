In 2022, 1,060 civilians were shot by police, 220 of them Black. Obviously, several times more of the civilians shot were whites and Hispanics.

In 2022, police line-of-duty deaths were 230. Obviously, more police died in the line of duty than Blacks were shot.

I’m a bit confused as to why nationally syndicated columnist Eugene Robinson (“Tyre Nichols video shows policing must be done with a community — not to it,” Feb. 1) feels there is “unwarranted police violence against African Americans,” the police have a “tough-guy nomenclature,” and police are a “ruling occupying army.” Also, why do so many TV news networks feel the police reflect white supremacy, are racist, etc., when statistics do not support this?

Admittedly, policing is difficult. There’s a fine line between police “working with a community” and officers retaining the required “warrior” culture that enables “the thin blue line” to appropriately protect law-abiding Blacks and whites from the criminal Black and white elements of our society.

As with other professions, police departments have a few (fortunately, a comparatively minuscule few) bad apples, e.g., the killers of George Floyd and the killers of Tyre Nichols recently in Memphis. The remaining 95%-plus do not cross that line of abusing their authority.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro