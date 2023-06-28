Double standard

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is about Ukraine’s land. So is the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. The state of Israel wants the land, but without the Palestinian people. Palestinians want to live normal lives and move freely without seeking permission from their occupier.

Palestinians wish to control their own resources, but Israel has claimed the fertile areas, confiscated quarries, and controls the aquifer beneath Palestinian land. That water is then sold back to Palestinians at a high price, and it flows only one or two times a week into rooftop tanks.

Rep. Don Bacon says that Ukraine needs to stand up to Russia, yet our government never suggests that the Palestinians should stand up to Israel! Bacon has called Putin a bully, saying he thinks “might makes right.” And “might makes right” is exactly the way Israel is now acting.

For centuries Palestinians and Jews lived side by side peacefully. Now settlers attack, the army stands by watching, and we label the attacked as militants. Children are dragged out of their beds, beaten, tortured and jailed without charges. Courts refuse to recognize valid ownership of land, hoping to force Palestinians off their land. There are separate roads for settlers — and a separate set of laws for them and Palestinians. If it looks like apartheid, maybe it is.

It is time this country opened its eyes to the reality of the situation, stopped blindly rendering military aid to Israel, and held it

to international law.

Jane Deichler Carter

Greensboro

Dems get busy

While the Republican Party demonstrates its usual do-nothing virtue-signaling and performative politics — stoking irrational grievances and inciting division — Democrats continue to act responsibly and get things done. Under Joe Biden and Democratic Party leadership, more than 350 bipartisan bills have been passed, including the CHPS Act, elevating and protecting our competitive position in technology against China, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, funneling much-needed dollars across every state to build or repair roads, bridges, ports, railways, airports, EV charging stations, broadband cybersecurity and the power grid. Rather than giveaways to the wealthy, Democrats focus on programs that improve the lives of mainstream Americans.

A “thank-you” goes to Joe Biden, Hakim Jeffries, Adam Schiff and other committed Democrats for moving America forward and combating the extremist, divisive forces to strengthen our foundational values and most sacred governmental institutions.

Brian Goldberg

Greensboro

Equal justice?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to prosecute disgraced U.S. attorney Rachael Rollins after the inspector general (OIG) recommended it do so.

The OIG released a report that detailed Rollins’ ethical violations. Nestled in a footnote, the OIG revealed that the DOJ ignored its suggestion to prosecute Rollins on charges of lying to federal investigators. The OIG found that Rollins gave several false statements to its investigators during an interview, a federal offense that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Critics are complaining that it is unclear why the DOJ declined to bring charges against Rollins, who resigned as Massachusetts’ top federal prosecutor, just hours before the inspector general’s office released its report.

So much for the DOJ for treating everyone equally. Andrew McCabe wasn’t prosecuted for lying to the FBI, nor was Hillary Clinton, nor was John Brennan for lying to Congress, so why should this poor U.S. Attorney be prosecuted?

Let’s not forget the Big Guy’s bagman, Hunter Biden, who got a slap on the wrist. Oh wait ... they’re all Democrats. Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos and Gen. Mike Flynn, on the other hand, lied to the FBI and Congress but were Republicans and deserved their punishment in jail because that’s an aggravating element of any crime, right?

Finally, the the indictment of Donald Trump is an incredibly destructive act. Jack Smith is the wrong man to stand behind it. The invocation of equal treatment under law in his statement is a bad joke.

Fred Gregory

Berryville, Va.