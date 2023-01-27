Letters: Does Janet Danahey deserve mercy after setting UNCG fire?

Do the time

Regarding the story “A ‘thoughtless act’ landed her in prison. Now, Janet Danahey has a second chance” (Jan. 18):

It is impossible for me to overstate how strongly I object to the early release — or any release — of Janet Danahey. The condition of her incarceration, which she accepted to avoid standing trial, was life imprisonment without parole.

To categorize her actions as a “prank” is further insult to the parents, siblings, friends and colleagues of Ryan Bek, Beth Harris and sisters Donna and Rachel Llewelyn, who will live with this terrible loss for the rest of their lives. My child knew at 4 years old not to start fires. Surely a 23-year-old knew better.

Surely a college graduate, upon seeing the fire spreading, knew to call for help. A person with any decency in her body would have called 911, would have banged on the doors of other apartments to wake the sleeping residents.

A person with any decency in her heart who acted thoughtlessly and reacted with horror upon seeing the results still would have tried to help. She would not have fled the scene, hidden the evidence and changed her clothes.

Ms. Danahey needs to live with the choice she made of life in prison. At least she gets to live.

Carol Williams

Greensboro

Stay put

It is absolutely appalling that someone who says it was a “prank” purposely sets fire to a futon on her former boyfriend’s balcony in retaliation for him breaking up with her (“A ‘thoughtless act’ landed her in prison. Now, Janet Danahey has a second chance,” Jan. 18).

What did she think was going to happen? That the fire was just going to fizzle out on its on?

No, she did not think or care. As the fire spread, she watched as the wooden staircase was quickly destroyed and then she walked away as four people burned to death. She rightly was convicted and escaped the death penalty by admitting what she did. She fought for her freedom having served just five years for each death.

A fire captain is also appalled. It’s now been found out that she vandalized her boyfriend’s car when she was 17 after he broke up with her.

Some people serve life in prison for killing one person. Danahey is immature and selfish. She has shown she is dangerous and she needs to stay put. She has a history of seeking revenge.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro