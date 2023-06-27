Terrible plea deal

Thank you, thank you, thank you, News & Record, for exposing one of the worst cases of incompetence and/or immorality I’ve ever seen (“Did this have to happen?” June 25). The Moore County “prosecutors” who accepted a plea deal for such a monster, such an animal as Sterling Cummings, should also be tried in court, for deliberate abuse of humanity! Animals like Cummings should be confined to a cage for the rest of their lives. Not so much as retribution (which he certainly deserves) but to protect the public.

His initial horrifying abuse (near death) of his few-months-old baby defies description.

To ever release him to commit the same baby-abuse crime (this second time resulting in the death of his infant son) is criminal! How much more evidence of indescribable criminal behavior is required for a prosecutor to determine someone is incorrigibly criminal, requiring incarceration for life? Again, for the protection of the general public.

P.S. These were such heinous crimes, I could not read past the first page of the article.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

A proposal ...

In order to move on, a very generous proposal needs to be made. We the American people need to offer three things:

Immunity from prosecution for Donald Trump and immediate family for all actionable events predating Dec. 31, 2022, and filed in the U.S.

Immunity from prosecution for Joe Biden and immediate family for all actionable events predating Dec. 31, 2022, and filed in the U.S.

Immunity from prosecution for all news outlets for all actionable events predating Dec. 31, 2022, and filed in the U.S.

In exchange for which::

All members of the Biden and Trump immediate families will refrain from running for any elected office forever.

All members of the Biden and Trump immediate famiies will refrain from public speaking, or writing, forevermore.

All member of the Biden and Trump immediate families would refrain from all fundraising activities of any kind whatsoever from Jan. 1, 2024, forward.

All forms of news outlets, including, but not limited to, print, video and podcast, from Jan. 1, 2024, forward shall not release any information that is not independently verified to be subject to a FISA-like determination.

Monetary damages will not be considered. The family member or all responsible parties within the news outlet will be subject to immediate (date of determination) incarceration for a period of no less than five years with prejudice and without parole.

Wordsmith the document all you want, but the effects would calm down the public, n’est pas?

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

Ethics? Humbug.

Ethics? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics!

Item No 1: One of the first moves by the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was to significantly reduce the authority and ability of the Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan entity, to do its job in an effective and reasonable way. This brilliant move was one of the many outrageous cave-ins by Kevin McCarthy to the (Opposite of) Freedom Caucus to obtain the votes to become speaker.

Not unexpectedly, the squeaky-clean George Santos immediately called the move “Fantastic!”

Item No. 2: Republicans are also strongly against the creation of any ethics rules for the Supreme Court. This just as it has come to light that Clarence Thomas and Egregious Sam Alito have accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of travel, meals and entertainment from Republican billionaires. One of the most basic tenets for any judge, but perhaps more important for a Supreme Court justice, is not just to avoid impropriety but to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. If anyone does not believe Thomas’s and Alito’s receipt of these benefits does not appear improper, well, there may be no hope for you.

Item No. 3: The North Carolina legislature, dominated by Republicans, dissolved the nonpartisan office that monitors whether your tax dollars are being spent wisely and replaced it with a partisan group that is overseen by Republican leaders. The legendary Mel Brooks of “Blazing Saddles” would love this. Perhaps a comedy movie should be made called “Blazing Legislators.”

David Thompson

Greensboro

Their own words

This is all one needs to know: “We’re here! We’re queer! We’re coming for your children!” (This was chanted during a Pride march by drag queens Friday in New York City).

Take them at their word.

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro