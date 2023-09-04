Brown’s a bargain

Regarding “The House Matt Built” (Aug. 27):

We’d be remiss if we didn’t stress the positives Matt Brown has done for the quality of life for those that live around Greensboro.

Allen Johnson notes his salary, which we must say is a bargain for what he does for this community. Just ask the restaurateurs downtown — and the hotels and motels that are filling up as a result of the venues Matt has developed, particularly the natatorium.

Consider the top-rate performers, shows and sports events that we have the ability to see right in our back door.

Matt was instrumental and passionate about following through with the development of the Tanger Center and taking the responsibility of managing it on top of everything else.

What Mr. Johnson fails to report is Matt’s ongoing effort to teach every second grader in Guilford County to learn to swim. Matt developed this ongoing program that continues to grow annually and has raised funds for it. Other cities are trying to duplicate it.

The Matt Brown Learn to Swim Endowment is closing in on a million dollars to help fund it.

Mr. Johnson may be correct in that it will take a company to replace Matt. However, we believe he is incorrect that Matt will never win a popularity contest!

Nancy and Frank Brenner

Greensboro

Parents’ rights

Recent reports about government agencies and courts in California and Maryland that are attacking parental rights are absolutely shocking to me. The California attorney general is suing a local school board for policies supporting parental rights, and a Maryland district court ruled that parents cannot opt out of public school curriculum that conflicts with their religious beliefs. In North Carolina, 65 legislators voted against SB 49, the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

How dare the government come in between parents and their children.

Having been born into a family that escaped communism twice, the usurpation of parental rights has me very concerned. This is one of the reasons why I stepped into the role of chair for the Guilford County chapter of Moms for Liberty.

The Guilford chapter of Moms for Liberty has two primary goals: first, to unify, engage, and empower parents, and second, to restore patriotism and liberty in America.

Research shows students are more likely to succeed when parents are involved in their children’s education. Guilford County Schools (GCS) is currently experiencing record low reading and math scores. GCS should be hyper-focused on these important fundamental skills, not political and social ideologies. It is the responsibility of public schools to educate children enrolled in their systems, not to replace parental authority over the health and well-being of children.

Moms for Liberty-Guilford wants to assist GCS by increasing parental engagement. The GCS superintendent, Dr. Whitney Oakley, has made it a mission to unite our community with her “Better Together” initiative. We intend to support “Better Together” by focusing our efforts on student success and parental involvement.

I do not know a single parent who would want the government to come in between them and their children. Parental rights are fundamental and should never be infringed.

Thank you to concerned citizens Susan Tysinger, Lee Haywood, Gene Parker and others for your supportive letters. And to those of you who don’t know me, yet attacked my character, I forgive you.

Maria Adams

Greensboro

A&P Conference?

A&P was at one time a grocery chain. Don’t know if it still exists. It doesn’t matter because we now have a new A&P athletic conference, previously called the ACC. Now it’s obviously the Atlantic and Pacific Conference.

Possibly a better name would be the Big 18 or better still the Big Fat 18.

College athletics ... from the absurd to the ridiculous.

Next thing you know they’ll probably allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. ... Naw, that couldn’t happen, could it?

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Duke with nukes?

Pollution from fossil fuel infrastructure will continue impacting our communities long into the future. During the time that our society began burning fossil fuels, we didn’t understand a lot of things — like how carbon emissions would impact our environment.

Sure, we can dangerously assume that executives didn’t understand the consequences of blowing up mountains for coal and then transporting it around the country to burn in open air near Black communities. Today, however, we should all know better than risk our resources with unproven methodologies that produce radioactive waste in our backyards.

Do we trust a company with a history of polluting the Dan River to, yet again, risk the very same river, environment and nearby communities so they may increase profits? I believe our residents and our environment are meant to be more than lab mice in service of Duke Energy.

Small Modular Reactor (SMR) designs have only recently been approved and there are currently none in operation in the U.S. They are not proven to be safer, cleaner, or more effective, or to lower costs for any ratepayer. In fact, SMRs could cause higher energy rates due to their billions of dollars in costs.

Don’t let Duke dupe us again.

Save the Dan, care about underserved communities, and invest in our future. We don’t trust Duke with nuclear energy at Belews Lake.

Steven Pulliam

Madison

‘Racist’ workshop?

The letter writer (“Who’s the extremist?” Aug 27) responding to an earlier letter, “Hardister’s wrong” (Aug. 15), claims that Deena Hayes-Greene, chair of the Guilford County school board, is herself a bigot.

He demonstrates this first by quoting a definition of a bigot as (paraphrased) someone who won’t listen to differing ideas or tolerate people of different races. Then, citing Ms. Hayes-Greene’s leadership in the Racial Equity Institute, he quotes from the REI website and finally states from his personal experience that an REI workshop was full of hate toward white people.

I don’t see that this pertains to Michael Logan’s fitness to serve on the school board, but I must respond.

I am a white person and I have attended Ms. Hayes-Greene’s workshops. I detected no anti-white feeling at all, much less hate. The workshop I participated in was four days long and therefore more in-depth than the letter writer’s one-day workshop, so I think I would have detected any such hostility

Maybe instead of lashing out at the concept of systemic racism, folks who share this letter writer’s sentiments should try objectively researching the subject. They could look into the specifics of what has happened and is happening in the U.S. that people are referring to as systemic racism.

Let’s try taking defensiveness and preconceived ideas out of this research and learn the facts. And then let’s decide for ourselves whether systemic racism exists, or, as the letter writer implies, it’s all about anti-white hate.

Carolyn Craig

Greensboro

‘Liberal’ Jesus?

Some evangelical supporters of Donald Trump are now referring to the teachings of Jesus Christ as “liberal talking points.” Donald Trump Jr. has said that those teachings have gotten us nothing. And he has received applause for these statements.

No commentary here. Make of this what you will.

Jody McGhee

High Point