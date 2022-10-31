Monday's letters, October 31, 2022

Reelect Cashion

I am writing to support Kay Cashion for Guilford County commissioner at large. I have lived in Greensboro since 1998 and have witnessed it evolve and change. I have participated in civic activities and served on various boards and commissions.

I pay attention to our local government and have had the opportunity to see Kay in action.

Kay doesn’t like silos; she reaches out to her fellow commissioners and constituents, regardless of party. She keeps the well-being of the community top of mind. Kay advocates for education, arts, health and serving those who need our assistance.

Kay is pragmatic and strategic; she believes in building consensus.

Most importantly, she knows Guilford County inside and out. She is the best-suited candidate for the at-large seat, and she has my vote.

Nancy Doll

Greensboro

Dems don’t care

Democrats have no shame. Months after propping up the frail, cantankerous, cognitively compromised Biden to force him through the election hiding in his basement and with kid-glove protection from the media, the Democrats offer America John Fetterman.

Neither of these men can think or express themselves coherently. It’s painful to watch.

Democrats don’t care. Democrats care only about power.

Look at what has happened to America, and consequently, the world in two years under Biden. Look at what’s happened to Pennsylvania while Fetterman has been lieutenant governor.

Biden is an empty shell filled with the whims of the far left. No one is really sure who is running Biden’s administration.

Fetterman obviously has no ability to effectively communicate — one of the most important aspects of elected office.

Put forth a fundamentally flawed candidate to get or keep power? Democrats will do it. Any means to an end.

Apparently, Jill Biden, Gisele Fetterman, the media and the Democrats’ hunger for power (and the prestige and money that flow from it) overwhelms any love for Biden, Fetterman or everyday Americans.

If Biden and Fetterman’s campaigns and radical policies are not sufficiently disqualifying, then their mental limitations must be. Shame on you!

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Bad choices

After years of watching them, I am amazed at the state of our elections. The voters, Democrat or Republican, vote for their party instead of who is the best candidate. They vote for the color of a candidate’s skin even if he or she is not qualified.

The end result is what we have in Washington: a government that works for their party instead of for the American citizens. They spend more time trying to get reelected than doing their job. The sad part is that the American citizens suffer.

We elect new politicians and, after six months in Washington, they turn into what we voted out.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Why vote for GOP?

From what I am reading, it’s predicted that Republicans will do well in midterm elections. After 75 years in this country, I am saddened by this possibility. I know personally that I could never support a political party that is being controlled by extremists.

This does not seem to bother many voters who are willing to vote for a party that is no longer being led by people who sincerely care about our country’s democracy, as Republicans like Presidents Eisenhower, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush cared.

In trying to understand this, I have come to several possible reasons why this is occurring. First, a lot of Republicans who are good people and want what’s right for our country have not understood the extremism of current Republican leaders. Second, there are voters who would vote for Republicans no matter who that person is as long as he or she is a Republican.

Third, many Republicans are accepting of the false information given out by Trump, his fanatical politicians and media such as Fox News.

Lastly, some Republican voters want their extremists to take control of the country. I wish the good Republican voters would recognize the wrong of the GOP’s current leadership.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro