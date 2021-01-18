Monday's letters: Trump supporters' blame game

Blame game
In talking with several people who support Trump, it becomes pretty clear what they have been programmed to say when someone brings up the horror of what happened in Washington: Complain about the press coverage and how it differs from what occurred in Portland and other cities.
These are the same people who complain when someone blames racism for being treated badly.
These same people will say that the person wasn’t willing to take responsibility for his or her bad behavior.
In other words, if someone we support does something that might be wrong, blame the press. Don’t focus on the behavior of what they did.
If they are someone they disagree with, blame the person who did the act no matter what evidence might show.
They have learned well from their president. Whenever you are accused of doing something wrong, don’t accept responsibility for it but put the blame on others. The press is the easiest target because so many people in our country today cannot deal with truth. If you don’t say or write what I want to believe, I will reject and attack you no matter what the facts are.
The truth can hurt, but it can set you free.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Fantasyland
The writer of the letter "Tilted coverage" (Jan. 15) must be living in a fantasyland when he equates the actions of a mob attacking the Capitol for the purpose of stopping Congress from carrying out its constitutional duty to count electoral votes with the actions of a small minority among otherwise peaceful protesters.
Television is apparently not available in his fantasyland because he ignores the horrific video evidence of physical attacks that resulted in death and serious injury, of broken doors and windows, of the occupation of the Capitol Rotunda, Senate chamber and congressional offices, and of shouted threats against the vice president ("Hang Mike Pence!"), the speaker of the House and other elected members of Congress.
Finally, he ignores President Trump’s contemporaneous expression of love for the mob, in contrast to Joe Biden’s denunciation of last summer’s violence and his demand that the perpetrators be held accountable.
Mike Abel
Greensboro
Let's move on
Just a few comments regarding the riot in our Capitol and congressmen:
I am going to also mention the Black Lives Matter riots, the fires set, and the stores robbed in Portland, Seattle, Cincinnati and other locations.
President Trump gave a speech and invited supporters to rally in Washington on Jan. 6, saying it would be "wild," and gave a speech where he said ralliers would march "peacefully" to the Capitol.
During the speech, he repeated the claim that the election was stolen from him. Our new vice president, Kamala Harris, gave her speech before the BLM riots saying protests were "necessary" as "the people's voices must be heard, and it is often the people who must speak to get their government to do what it is supposed to do, but may not do naturally unless the people speak loudly — and obviously peacefully."
For some reason, after unbelievable destruction and theft, Congress did not go after her for her remarks. Bottom line: Trump is leaving office on the 20th.
Let him go in peace and let's just move on. Being OK with Harris' speech and not with Trump's is hypocritical. Which is normal for the Democratic Party.
Robert Goodman
High Point
Others are in need
We are above 75 and scheduled to receive the COVID vaccine in a few weeks. In a conversation with friends in a similar age category, we posed questions about the social ethics of receiving the vaccine before other groups that are in potentially greater need.
We have eliminated most social and family contacts, practice all the recommendations to keep us safe, and abide by the stay-at-home order. If we receive the vaccine, we will not alter our lifestyle; we will in all probability do nothing different — we are old and set in our ways at least as in response to COVID. We may be safe for a while without it.
So why get the vaccine? Why not allow it to trickle down to a person that needs to work to support a family?
A person younger with compromised immune system? A person with no choice but to be out there in order to survive.
We are safe with our retirement, our health care plan, a lifetime of accumulated stuff. What is the rush?
I consider that we are, in spite of our age, safer than others. Others who are in greater need.
I may assume the risk and cancel my appointment.
Jim Ingram
Greensboro
Perish as fools
The approaching holiday to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. reminds us to consider these words he delivered in 1964. They are particularly poignant given the recent delusional distortion of our democracy: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."