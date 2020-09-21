Monday's letters

Let's not rush
As the Guilford County Board of Education meets this week to consider when and how students can return to schools, it does so under immense pressure. There seem to be few people who are not actively pining for a return to how things were before we shifted to remote learning.
I urge the board, parents, students and teachers to consider what a return to "normal" would actually mean, and what would be sacrificed. Through a monumental effort on the part of the district and individual teachers, we are finally making remote learning work. Norms and procedures have been established. Best practices are being discovered and honed. Our teachers and students have learned how to deliver quality instruction in virtual environments.
If we rush back into face-to-face instruction, we are sacrificing hard-won gains, trading them for the stress of new entry-protocols, kids stuck in masks in one room all day, greatly increased risk of community spread, and a complete disruption of any "new normal" we may have established.
A return to how things were simply perpetuates yesterday's inequities and issues. We must seize this opportunity to imagine something better for our students than what they had before.
Jonathan Ball
Greensboro
Done and done
I voted! And I want to thank the U.S. Postal Service for making it possible.
In mid-August, the Postal Service delivered a ballot request form from the Center for Voter Information. I completed the form and put it back in my mailbox.
On Sept. 11, the Postal Service delivered my ballot, mailed by the Guilford County Board of Elections on Sept. 9. I mailed the completed ballot on Sept. 14. On Sept. 17, the State Board of Elections' website and BallotTrax reported that my ballot had been received and accepted.
Donald Trump and his administration are doing everything they can to scare us away from voting by mail. This self-serving effort is apparently working as several people have asked me if I trust the Postal Service with my ballot. I do. The Postal Service did exactly what I expected it to do.
So, vote early. Vote safely. And do not let anyone tell you not to trust the system, especially an incumbent who does not want you to vote by mail — but who is voting by mail himself.
Pete Salassi
Greensboro
Dated cartoon
Your editorial and some of the letters in the Sept. 16 N&R referred to the current issue of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that is as it should be.
How, then, can you justify giving Nick Anderson’s editorial cartoon so much space? Not only is it trying to compare apples to oranges, it is grossly out of date, by more than four years.
In that cartoon, the interviewer is trying to get a rise out of the obviously middle-aged white man in a MAGA hat. But her first three statements are about one’s personal feelings about cruelty to baby animals. Then she pauses and reminds the man that "Hillary sent emails.”
And the man explodes.
The extent of his depicted reaction would make more sense if the interviewer had included some facts, as she did with the baby animals: Hillary Clinton admitted sending emails and she admitted sending them from her personal email account. Oh, and the emails were classified at her secretary of state security level. Non-Democratic political hopefuls aside, normal government and military personnel with security clearances would have been prosecuted and jailed — unless they ran to Russia for asylum.
If you insist on printing an irrelevant political cartoon, at least address why you did.
Len Docimo
High Point
No punch line
Looks like the joke is on us.
The one thing in the Friday paper that would always make my family smile, you have removed. We loved coming up with the next week's joke and sending it in.
The least you could have done is print the final one as a farewell. Now the poor chicken will always remain on that couch.
Susan McAbee
Eden
Blowing bubbles
Let's review the latest news from the Trump bubble:
Vote twice to make sure you're counted.
The attorney general (aka the consigliere) says: I don't know if it's illegal to vote twice.
Trump and consigliere: Mail-in voting will lead to fraud!
Postmaster Louis DeJoy: We're not doing anything to slow down the mail for the election.
Trump: We couldn't have done anything else about the virus.
Consigliere: Stay-at-home orders were like slavery.
Mask deniers in a Florida Target store: "Take off your masks!"
This morning's tally: almost 200,000 Americans dead from the virus.
Is this what Trump and the consigliere mean by "America First?"
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Right to protest
The American republic is governed by a representative democracy. The Constitution of the United States defines its governing principles and codifies all citizens’ basic rights.
The “Stars and Stripes” is a symbol of what being American encompasses. Millions of Americans have sacrificed to preserve a “more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
This sacrifice of self defines an American patriot.
How does taking a knee during the national anthem demean the flag or nation? Doesn’t the flag represent the Constitution? Isn’t peaceful protest a guaranteed right?
How is protest an insult to the military, American patriots? How does it make the protesters un-American?
Doesn’t the military fight to support the Constitution? The oath taken by every government employee requires such.
Belittling Gold Star families, defaming a POW’s reputation because he was captured in combat, calling present and retired generals names, and ridiculing scientific facts in the COVID-19 battle is the diametrical opposite of patriotism.
The president should remember, “He who serves as his own counsel has a fool for a lawyer and a jackass for a client” (Abraham Lincoln).
John Dickey
Greensboro