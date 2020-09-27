Monday's letters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What price is honor?

I write this not from a right or left position, but from my heart.

Just so you know, I’m an old guy. Old enough to have been a commissioned Army officer who served as a platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. As an officer, I believed in my pledge of Duty, Honor, Country.

I speak now of Honor. Our code simply was not to lie, cheat or steal, or tolerate those who do.

I believe our elected officials (local, state and national ) also have a similar pledge, not only to the Constitution, but also to us, their constituents.

What has happened? Why are so many of the people we have trusted to represent us betraying that trust by an almost absolute tolerance for lies?

My consequence as a son, officer or employee would have been severe had I faltered. Elected officials should also have consequences from us, their constituents.

Please think of this when you vote.

John P. Shobert

Greensboro

