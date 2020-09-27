Monday's letters

What price is honor?
I write this not from a right or left position, but from my heart.
Just so you know, I’m an old guy. Old enough to have been a commissioned Army officer who served as a platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. As an officer, I believed in my pledge of Duty, Honor, Country.
I speak now of Honor. Our code simply was not to lie, cheat or steal, or tolerate those who do.
I believe our elected officials (local, state and national ) also have a similar pledge, not only to the Constitution, but also to us, their constituents.
What has happened? Why are so many of the people we have trusted to represent us betraying that trust by an almost absolute tolerance for lies?
My consequence as a son, officer or employee would have been severe had I faltered. Elected officials should also have consequences from us, their constituents.
Please think of this when you vote.
John P. Shobert
Greensboro
A woman's right
With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a more conservative Supreme Court may well move to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that established a woman’s right to choose. In that case the issue would be decided on a state by state basis.
In North Carolina, that makes it more critical than ever to elect state legislators who will protect women's reproductive rights. The decision to terminate a pregnancy is deeply personal and should be made by a woman in consult with her doctor, not by politicians.
The current Republican-led legislature has already placed extreme limits on abortion access and could be expected to consider an outright ban. According to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest women's health care provider, bans could be imposed in 20 states, impacting 25 million women of reproductive age.
To protect this critical right in North Carolina, we need to elect legislators who will take a stand for the right to choose. Nicole Quick, a candidate for N.C. House in District 59, will fight to protect women's reproductive rights. Her opponent, Jon Hardister, has a track record of voting to restrict those rights. Please join me in voting for Nicole Quick.
John Alexander
Summerfield
They deserved better
I understand that times are tough for newspapers and with dwindling circulation cuts need to be made. That being said when you dismiss longtime employees like Tim Rickard and Ed Hardin, who have been there for decades, basic human decency would dictate that you give them more than brief notice just to come in and clear out their desks.
Tim Rickard had been there for decades doing countless roles for the paper including the very beloved “Joke's on You." These employees deserved much better. You are cutting the heart out of the paper. Shame on you.
Timothy Tribbett
Greensboro
Needed change
A few months ago, I moved to North Carolina from South Carolina. Both states have suffered for decades under counterproductive and irresponsible Republican leadership, resulting in poor infrastructure, limited economic mobility and an education system that repeatedly lets underprivileged communities down due to lack of funding.
North Carolina took a step in the right direction by electing Roy Cooper, but the fight to take control from Republicans isn't over. We have to defeat them at the state and federal congressional levels as well. So this November, please vote for Cal Cunningham and Scott Huffman.
Our future as a state and as a community depends on it.
Grant Looper
Greensboro
A fantasy
Marc Thiessen writes that Trump's power has been checked by Congress and the courts (Sept. 24).
This guy should write children's books because that is fairytale material.
William Robertson
High Point
Been there. Did that.
Marc Thiessen's fear-mongering article (Sept. 24) attempted to show the dangers of a one-party state if Joe Biden wins. He ignores Biden's expressed goals if elected (in sharp contrast to Trump's vague maunderings).
However, he also ignores the history of Republican one-party administrations. Ronald Reagan's one-party state lowered taxes for the rich but tried to compensate by instituting income taxes on Social Security. He ballooned the deficit with large military spending increases. He also removed the Fairness Doctrine, no longer requiring the media to tell the truth, allowing for Fox News propaganda. (Not permitted in Canada, interestingly.)
George W. Bush's one-party state took Clinton's budget surplus (the first in years) and did not pay down the national debt. Instead, he "returned it to the people." (My $300 went to a credit card bill.) After more tax cuts and ballooning debt, his administration launched into disastrous wars driven by bogus evidence, adding more trillions to the national debt and thousands of tragic deaths of civilians and our troops.
Donald Trump's one-party state, with Mitch McConnell's help, added another tax-cut trillion to the national debt even before COVID-19 was mismanaged with secrecy, lies and the ignoring of medical science, adding two more trillion to the debt. Further, his administration has been unilaterally gutting environmental safeguards.
Word-length limitations here do not allow for their policies' social effects. A trillion here, a trillion there, it adds up.
All three of the administrations were effectively one-party, as Thiessen seems to be fearing, yet how could Democrats be more socially and fiscally disastrous?
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
