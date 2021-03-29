Monday's letters

Time to act

As the adage says, the only constant in life is change. Indeed, over the past four years change has come fast and furiously, testing our ability and resolve as a nation to confront the social, economic and existential consequences of those changes.

Those from the left acknowledge these changes and promote progressive investment, bipartisanship and, yes, sacrifice to address these challenges. Those from the right equally support making things better for the future, but without changing anything; just let nature and the free market take their course.

In essence, the difference between the two parties is whether action or distraction will best preserve our nation’s future and our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If the only constant in life is change, then as citizens we are obliged to support leadership, irrespective of party, that accepts that reality. It’s time to change how we choose our leaders, not how our leaders choose their voters. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, lead the way and support the voting rights legislation, HR 1. It’s time to act, not distract.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Not a ‘massacre’