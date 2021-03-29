Monday's letters

Time to act
As the adage says, the only constant in life is change. Indeed, over the past four years change has come fast and furiously, testing our ability and resolve as a nation to confront the social, economic and existential consequences of those changes.
Those from the left acknowledge these changes and promote progressive investment, bipartisanship and, yes, sacrifice to address these challenges. Those from the right equally support making things better for the future, but without changing anything; just let nature and the free market take their course.
In essence, the difference between the two parties is whether action or distraction will best preserve our nation’s future and our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If the only constant in life is change, then as citizens we are obliged to support leadership, irrespective of party, that accepts that reality. It’s time to change how we choose our leaders, not how our leaders choose their voters. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, lead the way and support the voting rights legislation, HR 1. It’s time to act, not distract.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Not a ‘massacre’
I deeply appreciate the honest and professional journalism of Mike Schlosser that was clearly demonstrated in his column “Melvin was right that CWP ‘picked a fight,’ “ (March 24). I was 34 years old when the “Death to the Klan” march occurred. I clearly remember the media reports of Nelson Johnson and other CWP members challenging the KKK in the town of China Grove.
As Schlosser reported, both sides were to blame; however, one side brought more guns to the fight than the other side. The words “Greensboro Massacre” are on a plaque because the City Council lacked the fortitude to be correct and caved in to political correctness.
Was the gunfight at OK Corral also a massacre? The students at Elon University School of Law lack education on the subject. Jim Melvin was right.
Larry Chandler
Greensboro
Poor ‘rich’ state
Sooooo, North Carolina is rich, according to a Cabarrus County Republican in the N.C. legislature. So rich, in fact, that the Republicans want to cut taxes!
And yet we can’t “afford” Medicaid expansion to thousands of N.C. citizens. Nor can we afford to pay our teachers salaries anywhere comparable to the salaries paid in other states.
We also cannot afford educational supplies for our students. I could go on and on.
Apparently Republicans in the legislature are mostly interested in attracting big business and suppressing minority voting (see recent articles about them challenging state elections director Karen Brinson Bell’s extension of the absentee ballot deadline in 2020 because of COVID).
And let’s not forget their current efforts to humiliate and discriminate against transgender female high school athletes by prohibiting their role in sports.
What is wrong with this picture?
And I’m not even talking about responsible gun-control legislation — there’s not a chance. Unbelievable.
Judith Hartsook
Burlington
Do it right
Now another tragedy and the cries again call for more infringements upon our population. We have had many years of attempted “gun control” and the results of those efforts to tame mass killings, or any killings, are poor at very best.
Yes, the means, firearms, have changed through the decades, but draconian laws that are virtually impossible to impose on the lawless are not the answer.
Our Founding Fathers in their wisdom saw the need for constitutional change and it has been applied numerous times, 27 to date, called amendments. By design this is a slow process, but more importantly it places changing rights in the hands of the citizenry, not those with political agendas.
So, if you believe “gun control” can make a difference, do the right thing and put forth an amendment altering the current Second Amendment and see what the people want.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Lift this burden
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has outlined a reorganization plan that would cut services to address the financial woes of the U.S. Postal Service. Those financial woes could be eliminated by the passage of the USPS Fairness Act (HR 695/S.145).
The unnecessary financial burden placed on the Postal Service as a result of the 2006 Postal Enhancement & Accountability Act is singularly to blame for the financial problems the Postal Service faces. This ludicrous demand needs to be undone so that all Americans can continue to count on the vital services the USPS provides — not to mention it being a major employer for military veterans across our nation.
Anthony Stewart
High Point