Monday's letters

Do we support a democracy?
In the wake of the 2020 elections, we are faced with an unpleasant truth: While Joseph Biden received more votes than any candidate in U.S. history, more than 74 million Americans voted in favor of Donald Trump and white supremacy.
In addition to a frightening revival of overt racism, we are witnessing a widespread loss of faith in democracy itself.
Although right-wing groups like QAnon, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers promote conspiracy theories and armed insurrection, the common thread that binds them together is a rejection of the basic promise of American democracy: the beautiful idea that different ethnic and political groups can coexist and share power. It is called pluralism, but you might also call it equality.
In his recent book “The People, No,” Thomas Frank tells the history of the United States as an ongoing rejection of populism — a fight to keep power firmly in the grip of white elites and corporations, and out of the hands of working people and people of color. It’s an eye-opening narrative.
The principles of equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion are under attack. If we want to protect those values, we all need to stand up for them.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
A few thoughts
The “stimulus” package totals $1.9 trillion. The workforce is 165 million; that’s $11,500 per worker, most of whom will get ... $1,400! Some taxpayers might want to ask where the rest of it is going.
On Feb. 28, page A14, an article starts: “With the nation’s financial system the brink of collapse ... .” Collapse? Really? Best I can tell, the financial system and the economy are humming along OK — unless you are in the travel, entertainment or vacation industries. Does the N&R person who selects AP articles read them for any semblance of truth or accuracy before okaying them? Or is any level of hysterical hyperbole OK — as long as it casts a negative light on Republicans?
Many letters scorn those who think there was fraud in the election. While actual votes may not have been fraudulent, Molly Ball’s article in Time, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” makes it clear that there was a coordinated and concerted effort to suppress anything that was negative about Biden (e.g., the Hunter Biden issue) and to cast everything about Trump as evil (“children in cages”). Is it any wonder Trump supporters are skeptical?
You might want to consider Clarence Thomas’ opinion about judges who overruled what lawmakers had passed. Judges don’t get to change laws.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Make it stop
Can a congressmen or senator propose a bill that prohibits unsolicited phone calls?
I realize that politicians are being lobbied (paid) by corporations to allow these unwanted calls, but this is getting ridiculous.
We get eight of these a day, many from the same companies, and I am considering disconnecting my phone service. Sen. Tillis or Sen. Burr, please step up and draft a bill outlawing these robocalls.
If someone could pass this law, I am quite sure they would get reelected and be a national hero!
Michael Lipperman
Greensboro
Stay alert
In these dangerous times, we must be vigilant.
Donald Trump’s radical Republican Party is predicated on The Big Lie.
It has been proven over and over the election was not stolen. Yet the former president’s enablers continue to believe his misinformation while reviving his true agenda to become a dictator.
Given that Trump’s supporters include America Firsters, QAnon and assorted white supremacist groups, President Biden’s administration needs to be keenly aware of these dangerous times especially when these groups threaten our Capitol in Washington.