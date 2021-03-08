Monday's letters

A few thoughts

The “stimulus” package totals $1.9 trillion. The workforce is 165 million; that’s $11,500 per worker, most of whom will get ... $1,400! Some taxpayers might want to ask where the rest of it is going.

On Feb. 28, page A14, an article starts: “With the nation’s financial system the brink of collapse ... .” Collapse? Really? Best I can tell, the financial system and the economy are humming along OK — unless you are in the travel, entertainment or vacation industries. Does the N&R person who selects AP articles read them for any semblance of truth or accuracy before okaying them? Or is any level of hysterical hyperbole OK — as long as it casts a negative light on Republicans?

Many letters scorn those who think there was fraud in the election. While actual votes may not have been fraudulent, Molly Ball’s article in Time, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” makes it clear that there was a coordinated and concerted effort to suppress anything that was negative about Biden (e.g., the Hunter Biden issue) and to cast everything about Trump as evil (“children in cages”). Is it any wonder Trump supporters are skeptical?