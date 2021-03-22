Monday's letters

Nothing but net
Dear ACC fans,
On behalf of all the members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, please accept our appreciation to the city of Greensboro and all of Guilford County for expertly hosting our recent ACC Championships.
Over the past month, we crowned champions in both the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, in addition to the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and programs that visited Greensboro were able to compete at the highest level in a safe environment, which continues to be our league’s top priority.
These events would not be possible without the tireless efforts and tremendous commitment of numerous individuals, and the collective efforts of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greensboro Sports Council, Greensboro Sports Foundation, War Memorial Commission, Bryan Foundation, and Guilford Merchants Association.
We are proud that Greensboro has been the home of the ACC since our inception nearly 70 years ago. On behalf of our 15 member institutions, my sincere thanks to the entire Greensboro community for your support of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
With appreciation,
Jim Phillips, Ph.D.
Greensboro
The writer is commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Melvin’s leadership
We have had the good fortune to know Jim Melvin for more than 20 years. His service and dedication to Greensboro and this region have spanned more than half a century. He has been a true “servant leader” in many ways: in all areas of economic development, in generating jobs for our citizens and in creating and maintaining enduring leisure opportunities for our area (e.g., the Greensboro Grasshoppers stadium, the Wyndham golf tournament, Center City Park and Bryan Park golf course and soccer fields).
In his role as head of The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, he was critical in the location of and funding for Elon University School of Law and in support for Bennett College, among others. We have had the opportunity to work with Jim intensively on K-12 educational supports, where he has shown that he cares deeply about the success of all students.
Not everyone has agreed with Jim’s vision for certain projects (which is as it should be), but no one can credibly contend that his intentions have been motivated by anything other than the best interests of all citizens. The Greensboro area and its residents are better for Jim’s leadership and the positive difference he has made in our community.
Alan and Pam Duncan
Greensboro
A better idea
To Elon law students Madison Fields and Paris Henderson:
Instead of spending so much time and energy in an effort to remove the portrait of a man who led the way in founding a downtown baseball park and the law school you attend; a man who was mayor of Greensboro for 10 years; a man who helped found organizations like Communities in Schools; a man who has long since forgiven the two Black men who murdered his father ... how about doing something that would really make a difference?
Get on or form a committee that actually works to fight crime or pull people out of poverty, or work to help students overcome the tumultuous times of the past year. Jim Melvin could probably guide you here, as he himself is always active in creating a better Greensboro … for ALL citizens.
Doing those things might not bring you notoriety, but they surely could have a positive impact in our community.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
The other heroes
As pensioners during the last year we stayed at home almost exclusively. While the heroes fighting the virus and keeping the economy alive did their wonders, we relied on the following:
Supermarket store pickup and deliveries.
Amazon.
Zoom, FaceTime and the like.
High-speed internet for email, news, online church services, entertainment and keeping in touch.
Behind the first two stand a mountain of dedicated workers who took risks for all of us.
Because of these, we are very sure that we neither infected anyone nor were infected, and we extend our thanks to the faithful and selfless heroes of High Point. As the Lone Ranger rode away, someone said, “Who was that masked man? I wanted to thank him!”
Ken and Val Haynes
High Point