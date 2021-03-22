Monday's letters

Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

Greensboro

The writer is commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Melvin’s leadership

We have had the good fortune to know Jim Melvin for more than 20 years. His service and dedication to Greensboro and this region have spanned more than half a century. He has been a true “servant leader” in many ways: in all areas of economic development, in generating jobs for our citizens and in creating and maintaining enduring leisure opportunities for our area (e.g., the Greensboro Grasshoppers stadium, the Wyndham golf tournament, Center City Park and Bryan Park golf course and soccer fields).

In his role as head of The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, he was critical in the location of and funding for Elon University School of Law and in support for Bennett College, among others. We have had the opportunity to work with Jim intensively on K-12 educational supports, where he has shown that he cares deeply about the success of all students.