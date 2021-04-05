Monday's letters

Arbitrary alteration of language by a select group sends society on the path to civic breakdown, as does the censorship that inevitably accompanies it. Ask anyone who has lived under totalitarianism. Ask Jim Melvin.

Wokeism, like all fundamentalist creeds run amok, can be merciless. Let us try to keep ALL citizens genuinely safe from authentic harm. And, for the honor and integrity of our city, Jim Melvin richly deserves an apology.

Barbara Moran

Greensboro

In Stein’s defense

As a lifelong civil rights advocate, I’m pleased to see groups such as Emancipate NC and the ACLU (of which I’m a former board member) fighting for changes to our criminal justice system. I am dismayed, however, by their recent attacks against Attorney General Josh Stein, whom I know to be a hardworking, passionate and effective advocate for justice.

The attorney general has a constitutional duty to defend the state. This means that, unless a person has a willingness to ignore the constitutional mandates of the job — a quality none of us should want — any North Carolina attorney general is going to find him or herself occasionally at odds with criminal defense advocates.