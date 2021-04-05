Monday's letters

Roy had enough
Commendations to Ed Hardin for his article on Roy Williams (April 2). Great story on a great coach.
Hardin hit the nail on the head. Roy Williams was his own man and couldn’t care less what anyone else thought. Being a longtime Dukie, I have always respected Williams — the way he exhorted his players when they did well and looked them straight in the face in doing so.
What an excellent article by Hardin. Roy won more than 80% of well over 1,000 games he coached. What a feat!
As Hardin points out, Williams is “leaving behind the school he loved more at times than the school loved him.” Many have decried his coaching skills saying, “Roy can’t coach.”
What a joke! He was first and foremost a player’s coach and I believe his players felt the same of him. As Hardin pointed out, Williams, as with his mentor Dean Smith, was tired of dealing with “fools, with entitled athletes and their families.”
Congratulations, Roy, for being the person you were and for the many great teams you assembled during your coaching career.
And, oh yeah: GO DUKE!
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
One of us
Roy Williams’ retirement would have been sad enough on its own but worse still if Ed Hardin had not been tapped to write the front-page article (“He was one of us,” April 2).
Roy was one of us — so was Ed. We miss you, Ed!
Casey Root
Greensboro
Woke academics
Woke Fundamentalists use cancel culture tactics throughout the nation. Jim Melvin, exemplary Greensboro citizen, is now a target.
A few academics and law students — whose professions are dedicated to truth-seeking — ignore meticulously documented facts offered by Robert Peters and Michael Schlosser, both known for their unassailable integrity.
Numerous heartfelt letters testify to Mr. Melvin’s impeccable character.
Also ignored by Wokes.
Why? The academics wrote (letter, “Listen to the Elon students,” March 28): Elon should be “just and equitable”; also “safe,” presumably from a portrait that is “so harmful.” (There was no discussion of the nature and frequency of said “harm”). Seeking justice, they punish the innocent.
Woke Fundamentalists invent new meanings for ordinary words. Thus, safe, harm equity, violence, injustice (and in Greensboro, the word “massacre”) have meanings understood and accepted only by Wokes.
Arbitrary alteration of language by a select group sends society on the path to civic breakdown, as does the censorship that inevitably accompanies it. Ask anyone who has lived under totalitarianism. Ask Jim Melvin.
Wokeism, like all fundamentalist creeds run amok, can be merciless. Let us try to keep ALL citizens genuinely safe from authentic harm. And, for the honor and integrity of our city, Jim Melvin richly deserves an apology.
Barbara Moran
Greensboro
In Stein’s defense
As a lifelong civil rights advocate, I’m pleased to see groups such as Emancipate NC and the ACLU (of which I’m a former board member) fighting for changes to our criminal justice system. I am dismayed, however, by their recent attacks against Attorney General Josh Stein, whom I know to be a hardworking, passionate and effective advocate for justice.
The attorney general has a constitutional duty to defend the state. This means that, unless a person has a willingness to ignore the constitutional mandates of the job — a quality none of us should want — any North Carolina attorney general is going to find him or herself occasionally at odds with criminal defense advocates.
Currently, Stein co-chairs the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice and is working hard alongside stakeholders and advocates to make North Carolina’s criminal justice system fairer. I know he cares deeply about justice and tries to achieve it both in individual cases and at a policy level.
If we want our laws to more closely reflect our vision of justice, we should press the General Assembly to adopt the recommendations of the Task Force.
Ellen W. Gerber
High Point
Election integrity
Leonard Pitts (column, April 2) could not have had a straight face when he said, Republicans “are a people lacking integrity and honor.”
I don’t like to play the “What about ...?” game, but, let’s face it, both parties have people lacking in those and other qualities.
Our country needs to pull together. Words Pitts uses (and yes, Trump uses) only serve to divide. Honest Republicans (I am “unaffiliated”) truly believe we should do everything possible to ensure the integrity of elections and the people’s confidence in our elections.
The truth is, we are all sinful people in need of help. It cannot be found in any person or party but in the God-man, Jesus Christ.
Harry Smith
Eden