Monday's letters

To put that number in perspective, a filled-to-capacity Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 101 fewer casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus. Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones.

As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear keeps a mask on my face and hand sanitizer in my pocket. And that fear has kept me away from my parents, isolated from friends, and drives me to support politicians who view the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.

Andrew Ginsburg

Southport

Please find courage

Dear Sen. Tillis,

Congratulations on your reelection to the Senate. You won the majority of the votes, and that is how democracy works. While the margin was slim, no one is questioning your legitimacy. Does that only apply if a Republican wins?