Monday's letters

I am going to also mention the Black Lives Matter riots, the fires set, and the stores robbed in Portland, Seattle, Cincinnati and other locations.

President Trump gave a speech and invited supporters to rally in Washington on Jan. 6, saying it would be "wild," and gave a speech where he said ralliers would march "peacefully" to the Capitol.

During the speech, he repeated the claim that the election was stolen from him. Our new vice president, Kamala Harris, gave her speech before the BLM riots saying protests were "necessary" as "the people's voices must be heard, and it is often the people who must speak to get their government to do what it is supposed to do, but may not do naturally unless the people speak loudly — and obviously peacefully."

For some reason, after unbelievable destruction and theft, Congress did not go after her for her remarks. Bottom line: Trump is leaving office on the 20th.

Let him go in peace and let's just move on. Being OK with Harris' speech and not with Trump's is hypocritical. Which is normal for the Democratic Party.

Robert Goodman

High Point

Others are in need