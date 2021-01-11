Monday's letters

They must account
Donald Trump lost a free and fair election. He then repeatedly lied about the outcome for months despite multiple recounts and 62 failed lawsuits.
He instructed his supporters to come to Washington for a rally on a specific date, specific time and in proximity to the Congress, which was convened to certify his opponent the winner and would end his term of office in 13 days. He and his sycophants directed and incited The Mob, among them:
Rudy Giuliani: "This is trial by combat."
Donald Trump Jr.: "We're coming after you, and we are going to have a good time doing it!"
Congressmen Mo Brooks: "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking a--."
President Trump: “We are going to have to fight much harder.” … We are going to walk down to the Capitol … because you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
The Mob intermediately followed a direct order from the commander in chief, and stormed Congress.
If the losing candidate in an election incites a mob to attack Congress just as they are certifying the electoral votes of the winning candidate, that is an attempted coup d'état.
We cannot let this go unpunished.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
No conspiracy here
To the letter writer asking what Gov. Roy Cooper is hiding: Nothing, absolutely nothing.
He and Dr. Mandy Cohen have been transparent, truthful and consistent in their COVID messaging: Wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance.
He is not a dictator; he is trying to save lives. The continuously rising COVID infection rate is evidence that not everyone is following the guidelines, as you suggest.
Why disregard science when some wacky conspiracy theory will help fill the void? Because it fits the simplistic mind that does not realize that these shutdown orders and guidelines are for saving lives. Not for government domination.
Do you want to reopen churches, businesses, movie theaters, etc.? Then get a handle on the virus by following the above guidelines and hope that the vaccine will reach our citizens in a timely manner.
Staying home and not mingling with friends will help slow the spread. With 350,000 deaths and a steadily rising infection rate, for you to attribute government restrictions to some conspiracy theory is the height of irresponsibility.
Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance.
Peter C. Moser
Summerfield
Overtaxed?
According to the Guilford County Tax Department, vehicles over 25 years of age are being taxed as if they were totally restored antique vehicles. Your tax notice will reflect the amount they assess to a fully restored vehicle. A friend of mine got this tax on a 1980 Chevrolet pickup truck and the value showed a $11,150 taxable amount. The vehicle has not been restored and its current value is about $1,000.00.
Unless you submit photos of all sides and the interior and request a revaluation, you will be expected to pay the taxed amount. To me, this is an unfair way to assess taxes and you should be notified and asked whether the vehicle has been restored rather than the tax department assuming you have restored it.
Jean Goad
Greensboro
Missing mail
This is in response to a letter Jan. 6 about slow postal deliveries.
I have not received a bank statement in three months. I have called the bank and they say the statements have been sent. They told me to call the post office but, of course, you can't get through to them.
The bank charges me $5 every time I ask them to send me a copy of of my statement. I'm an old lady (74 years old) who doesn't know how to go online and look up all this information.
I also have not received my car registration so now if by some reason they have to stop me for anything, they will probably give me a ticket for an expired license.
I wholeheartedly agree with the letter writer that Mr. Louis DeJoy has made a mockery of the Postal Service.
If they are going to hold mail back, hold back the stupid advertisements and the junk mail.
Janine Sells
Greensboro