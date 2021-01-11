Monday's letters

Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance.

Peter C. Moser

Summerfield

Overtaxed?

According to the Guilford County Tax Department, vehicles over 25 years of age are being taxed as if they were totally restored antique vehicles. Your tax notice will reflect the amount they assess to a fully restored vehicle. A friend of mine got this tax on a 1980 Chevrolet pickup truck and the value showed a $11,150 taxable amount. The vehicle has not been restored and its current value is about $1,000.00.

Unless you submit photos of all sides and the interior and request a revaluation, you will be expected to pay the taxed amount. To me, this is an unfair way to assess taxes and you should be notified and asked whether the vehicle has been restored rather than the tax department assuming you have restored it.

Jean Goad

Greensboro

Missing mail

This is in response to a letter Jan. 6 about slow postal deliveries.