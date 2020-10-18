Monday's letters

Gene Lemons

Greensboro

Distorting Trump

As letters from left-leaning writers outnumber by a huge margin letters from conservatives, I guess there are more of them to choose from, but I am stunned by all of the lies about Donald Trump I see every day on the letters page.

I have seen writers and columnists state repeatedly that Donald Trump said that some Nazis were "very fine people." He did not say that, he said there were very good people on both sides of the issue of Confederate monuments.

Then letter writers stated that Trump had insulted fallen soldiers, as if it were a fact. These reports came from anonymous sources, but reporters can't really find anyone who will say for the record that they heard him say these things.

And, after the debate the lie was that Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. It's actually absurd he would be asked that, considering all of the things Biden has said about Black people, but when Trump was asked if he would condemn white supremacy at the first debate, he said, "Sure" (which, last time I checked, means "yes"), before he was interrupted.