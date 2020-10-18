Monday's letters

Worship hazards
Regarding the reopening for worship editorial (Oct. 14):
Great piece! I would say next to a college keg party, the breeding ground for COVID-19 is the church or indoor worship.
What do we do at church: shake hands, sing, and sit in a room for at least an hour with many others. The recipe for disaster. The latest CDC numbers over the last 15 days were 46,000-plus new cases per day and deaths were at 667 per day.
Despite the wearing of masks and washing of hands, the coronavirus is still in full swing. Some churches have talked of having congregants sign waivers at the door to prevent lawsuits ... like tickets at sporting events with disclaimers on the back saying the event organizer is not responsible for anyone’s injuries. That is a joke and the same could go for waivers signed at church.
One lawsuit would bankrupt most churches.
Some have said that the Lord will keep me safe. The Lord also gave us a brain. Why don’t we use it?
It is sad when churches cannot gather but the consequences could be irrevocable. I agree with your closing quote from the "Lords' Prayer," “Lead us not into temptation." Stay home.
Richard Rainey
Greensboro
Consequences
I am amused, but not surprised, at the "holier than thou" attitude of Democrats over the question of President Trump's right to appoint a Supreme Court Justice this close to an election. The Constitution clearly allows this. President John Adams, a Federalist, in his last month in office, after being defeated by States' Rights, Thomas Jefferson, appointed John Marshall to the high court.
In 2016, the last year of President Obama's term, a vacancy occurred on the Supreme Court. If Democrats had control of the Senate, which must confirm a nominee, they would have forced through Obama's nominee without any regard to the Republicans or the upcoming election. Republicans argued then that President Obama should wait for the election. Republicans were wrong with that argument then just as Democrats are wrong with that argument now.
When presidents win elections, they have a mandate to carry out their policies. In 2008, newly elected President Obama and the Democrats rammed Obamacare through Congress without any input from Republicans. Rahm Emanuel, President Obama's Chief of Staff said, "elections have consequences. We won, we don't have to compromise with anyone."
Mr. Emanuel and the Democrats were right then just as the Republicans are right now.
Gene Lemons
Greensboro
Distorting Trump
As letters from left-leaning writers outnumber by a huge margin letters from conservatives, I guess there are more of them to choose from, but I am stunned by all of the lies about Donald Trump I see every day on the letters page.
I have seen writers and columnists state repeatedly that Donald Trump said that some Nazis were "very fine people." He did not say that, he said there were very good people on both sides of the issue of Confederate monuments.
Then letter writers stated that Trump had insulted fallen soldiers, as if it were a fact. These reports came from anonymous sources, but reporters can't really find anyone who will say for the record that they heard him say these things.
And, after the debate the lie was that Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. It's actually absurd he would be asked that, considering all of the things Biden has said about Black people, but when Trump was asked if he would condemn white supremacy at the first debate, he said, "Sure" (which, last time I checked, means "yes"), before he was interrupted.
It would be nice to see more balanced coverage, but with the mainstream media, I doubt if that will happen.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Cal or Thom?
As a Cunningham supporter I was dismayed to hear of his affair. Unfortunately there are only two viable candidates running for the U.S. Senate! His opponent, Thom Tillis, has black marks of his own, with his votes apparently being strongly influenced by moneyed interests (possibly even illegally).
For me, the overriding decision influencer is Tillis' sycophantic devotion to the president (even to the extent of forgoing a mask and sitting shoulder to shoulder with other unmasked attendees at a presidential affair where he likely contracted the COVID-19 virus).
During Trump's tenure, Tillis has voted with the president 93.4% of the time (per FiveThirtyEight) and has failed to block executive orders that usurped some of the constitutional powers of Congress. A vote for Thom is a vote for a president who makes Cal look like a choirboy and whose decision-making has been marred by failed, erratic choices.
The time has come to hold one's nose and vote for Cal.
Richard Mearns
Greensboro
Trump's legacy
Trump departs the White House leaving behind unforgettable memories. Countless lies and abuses of power erase any mystique of a U.S. president always putting the public’s interests first.
In firing those investigating him and pardoning his cohorts, Trump has stretched ethical standards to expose constitutional flaws that depended previously on "traditional’" behavior. Thanks, Trump, too, for the overt divisiveness that has led to polarization of political parties.
And thanks for applying your managerial skills to the “Trump virus." All this hopefully will lead to record numbers of voters this fall.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
A helping hand
We are living in a bizarre time right now.
2020 has been a year I would like to get behind me. So I felt it was important to call out someone at Page High School where my daughter was attending until, of course, the pandemic struck. Since the time she first started doing her schoolwork at home she has had many questions about it all and so have I.
Fortunately, there is a woman whom I have gotten to know working in the office at Page named Mary Molpus. Time and again she has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help my daughter and me get through these confusing times. Schools take a lot of criticism but it is refreshing to know we have good people like Mary working and helping to take care of our children.
Thank you, Mary for all you do and have done for the kids. It is appreciated very much.
Danny Edwards
Greensboro
