Monday's letters

License to steal?

Suppose a temporary bank employee devised a successful scheme to bilk millions from wealthy people. Should neither that person nor the bank face repercussions because that employee no longer works for the bank?

Travis Mangum

Greensboro

Laughingstock

We are living is sad times, not only because of the pandemic but also because of what has happened to a country that abandoned its moral values and respect for the rule of law. Our legislative bodies have abandoned their responsibility to govern, ignoring the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in favor of ideology and self-interest. We the people expect and deserve better.

For five or more years the focus has been on either trying to prevent Trump from being elected and once elected, to remove him from office. Now, for the second time an impeachment proceeding was held even after he was no longer president. We have to be the laughingstock of the world.

Those who would endeavor to do our country harm only have to rely on our own internal strife and discord to make us vulnerable. History 101: “United we stand, divided we fall.”