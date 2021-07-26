Monday's letters

What common ground?
I would like to agree with the writer of the July 22 letter “All Americans.” I would like to dialog respectfully with all my fellow Americans and to believe that they all want “certain fundamental dignities.” However, in January, 24% of adults considered themselves Republican (news.gallup.com), and 45% of Republicans supported the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol (newsweek.com). If I ignore Independents and Democrats who support the attack, because I think they are a vanishingly small group, some 10% of my fellow Americans support a violent attack on our government.
Of course, these right-wing radicals justify the attack on the Capitol by saying that the Black Lives Matter movement is also violent. First, the statement is simply not true (time.com). Second, even if it were true, I learned in kindergarten that two wrongs don’t make a right. Even if there were violent protesters against police killings, that criminality would be unrelated to, and certainly would not justify, a violent attack on the rule of law. I simply can’t imagine what common ground for starting a dialog I might have with people who believe lies, who don’t care about facts and who advocate violence.
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
A tiny country
In reference to Max Carter’s guest column “Glimmer of optimism in occupied territories” (June 18): Having been to Israel with my church group, I’ve seen how tiny the country is. I don’t see how the Jews are “occupying” it any more than Muslims are “occupying” America.
Speaking of who belongs where: Does America belong to the rest of the world? There’s no limit on President Biden’s mass immigration open-door policies. Even here, people need to go through legal channels or not come at all.
Indian native the Rev. Ravi Zacharias said mass immigration causes Marxism and then utter chaos. Why destroy America with the communism people come here to escape?
God bless America!
Carol Pulliam
Kernersville
Threatening our health
Why has public health become political?
Vaccinations stopped polio in the 1950s. They stopped the measles. And, they can stop COVID.
COVID stopped the Red Sox-Yankees game, stopped the 2020 Olympics and is messing up those rescheduled games this year. It has killed over 610,000 Americans.
Right now, one in two Americans has not been vaccinated. One in three is unlikely ever to get vaccinated. Looking at the map, the unvaccinated generally are from southern and western states. People on the Pacific coast and in the Northeast mostly are vaccinated.
Red states and blue states ... is that crazy or what?
If you’re not vaccinated, you’re threatening your own health — and mine. The recent drop in the stock market is telling you that you’re also threatening your 401(K) and you’re threatening everyone’s.
Families all across America, including your own, are in jeopardy from this lack of responsibility. This is a grave moment — one to care about yourself and others.
Get vaccinated. Your family’s health, and my family’s health, depend upon it.
Gary Parker
Archdale