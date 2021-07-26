Monday's letters

What common ground?

I would like to agree with the writer of the July 22 letter “All Americans.” I would like to dialog respectfully with all my fellow Americans and to believe that they all want “certain fundamental dignities.” However, in January, 24% of adults considered themselves Republican (news.gallup.com), and 45% of Republicans supported the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol (newsweek.com). If I ignore Independents and Democrats who support the attack, because I think they are a vanishingly small group, some 10% of my fellow Americans support a violent attack on our government.

Of course, these right-wing radicals justify the attack on the Capitol by saying that the Black Lives Matter movement is also violent. First, the statement is simply not true (time.com). Second, even if it were true, I learned in kindergarten that two wrongs don’t make a right. Even if there were violent protesters against police killings, that criminality would be unrelated to, and certainly would not justify, a violent attack on the rule of law. I simply can’t imagine what common ground for starting a dialog I might have with people who believe lies, who don’t care about facts and who advocate violence.