Why they protest
Dr. King cautioned, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
What should matter are the real victims of violence in this country: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake, the two shooting victims of Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse.
They were husbands, fathers, brothers, sisters, girlfriends and human beings, killed in front of our eyes by those who took an oath to serve and protect.
Rioting and looting are wrong. We all agree lawbreakers should be arrested and prosecuted, but that is property damage. It hardly compares with the taking of a human life. The focus is misplaced.
The reason folks are walking off the court and playing fields and peacefully demonstrating in the streets? We have said, "Enough is enough."
Dr. King also said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
Why do folks feel unheard? We have a president who is dividing us, instead of offering a reasonable, human response to this string of deaths, for his own personal political gain.
Rioting is wrong. Why can’t we also agree that the assassination of Black people is also wrong? Why can’t we say those words?
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Looting is illogical
I don't understand the logic of burning and looting. You want a bonfire, go to a field and burn wood.
Why do you have to destroy an innocent businessman's work? The only reason you do this is because you have no respect for other people and their property.
And it's funny: Do you see people over 30 in these riots?
I'm not like a looter. I will wait for the final judgment in these cases.
But would any of these instances have happened if the individuals had obeyed police commands?
It's so easy: Don't resist or fight the police (who have been called to quell a problem).
Jeff Hill
Greensboro
Where are reforms?
Late last spring, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced that the City Council would take three months to review the issue of police reform before making specific recommendations.
Well, it's been about three months.
Should we expect some word soon? Or is there delay because the specifics disappoint?
You see, the mayor has complained about the stingy response the police bureaucracy has made to the council's requests for details on specific police policies and procedures.
Even the News & Record reported that it has not been able to interview Police Chief Brian James about reform initiatives.
Now, if I were a skeptical person, I would think the police bureaucracy is stonewalling the process and doesn't really want to reform at all.
But we should all know how much our police want their operations to be transparent to those to whom they are accountable, so citizens can trust what our police are doing, right?
If only our police would tell us what they're doing, we would not have to resort to the checks and balances of defunding them.
Michael Freeman
Jamestown
Honor Frye, too
In addition to Billy Graham's statue, North Carolina should send to the Statuary Hall in Washington a statue of the first African American chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.
Henry Frye was not only an outstanding jurist but is a remarkable human being and leader.
Dorothy Walker
Greensboro
Character matters
Some commentators claim the Democratic National Convention was too much about Joe Biden being a decent, family centered, honorable, empathetic and spiritual person. Too much about character, not enough about policy.
I believe a person's character determines his or her policy decisions.
Anyone who truly cares about all families, not just his own, would never implement a policy separating families at the border and putting children in cages.
A person with empathy toward others would never try to take health insurance away from people, especially in the midst of a pandemic.
A decent person would not undo years of environmental regulations that protect the air and water we need to survive, allowing big business to ruin the environment for our children and grandchildren.
An honorable person would not support white supremacists or domestic terrorist groups such as QAnon or surround themselves with criminals.
A person with these traits would not ignore doctors and scientists while more and more people die from COVID-19. They would never promote false and dangerous cures or tell us the virus will magically disappear.
A truly spiritual person would not tear-gas peaceful protesters to have a photo-op with a Bible by a church they do not attend.
I cast my vote for a decent and honorable person.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
Voting matters
In the November elections, nothing less than democracy is at stake. That is why, although I detest talking on the telephone, I am spending my evenings calling voters to provide information on voting procedures in a time of COVID.
That is why I spend an hour a day texting people who care about issues but have a record of not voting. While I do get hang-ups when I identify myself, I know that it is not personal, and I do not get discouraged. This process has been shown to increase voting by 2.5% — and in this year, that may mean the difference in the election's outcome.
In 1942, my father left here for India, where he fought for democracy for three years. In 1966, my brother went to Vietnam for two years. I think that in their honor, I can spend two hours a day in my comfortable home turning out the vote.
Please vote in this election. Please campaign for your candidate. Make calls, send texts, put out signs, work at the polls.
Protect our legacy. Vote! Our way of life depends on it.
Patricia Boswell
Greensboro
