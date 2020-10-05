Monday's letters

The man spreading these lies is not a "nice guy." He's a ruthless career politician.

David Hammond

Greensboro

Crisis of spirit

Our nation is in a place that runs counter to the values most of us learned as kids.

We’ve lost American lives as the president denies and lies about the science behind COVID-19 and West Coast fires. But it isn’t just a crisis of health and safety. It’s a crisis of spirit.

As a child, I learned biblical values from my church and parents. Love of neighbor. The Golden Rule. Inclusive community. Because of our income, my Toughskin jeans may have had patches, but when people were in need, my parents lent a hand.

That's the opposite of what we see from President Trump. When his supporters commit violence, he encourages them. When immigrants bring their children into our country, he separates them. When he sees a crisis, he ignores it — unless he thinks it will help him win an election; then he exaggerates it.