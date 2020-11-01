Monday's letters

Yes to school bonds
This school year has been like no other, and Guilford County Schools students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom in months. But we remember the cracked floors and the leaky roofs, the days when the heat didn’t work properly or the power was out in half the building.
Guilford County voters will have the opportunity to fund the first phases of needed repairs and upgrades in our aging buildings. The ballot includes two items about schools: a $300 million school bond and a quarter-cent sales tax. The bond, if approved, would be the first school bond in our county in 12 years — when recent graduates were still in kindergarten.
The quarter-cent sales tax would bring in about $19 million a year to pay down bond debt or for other facilities' needs in Guilford County Schools.
Over 20 years, quarter-cent sales tax revenues could fund as much as $800 million out of our approximately $2.7 billion in school capital needs. And it will only cost one penny for every four dollars you spend.
Isn’t a penny worth it to make sure our students can learn in safe, suitable and structurally sound buildings?
Amber Jones
Isaiah Fisher- Smith
The writers are members of the Page High School Class of 2020.
Kudos to mayor
Regarding Nancy Vaughan's Oct. 27 column ("Greensboro doesn’t need a rally with Mike Pence — it needs COVID relief"):
Tell it like it is. Mayor Vaughan. You have not bowed to criticism over the years but instead have been pragmatic, despite controversy, protests, etc.
You have let due process run its course. You placed a curfew on Greensboro during the George Floyd protests in June obviously from COVID concerns. You were ahead of Gov. Cooper in issuing stay-at-home orders in March until mid-April.
Unlike other Democratic mayors from other major cities around the country, you showed concern for citizens ahead of your political party's concerns. Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, Louisville, etc., need to take notes.
Thanks for your words to Vice President Pence because these clowns still don’t get it.
Keep up the good work.
Richard Rainey
Greensboro
Unmasked
The editorial cartoon (News & Record, Oct. 27) of the deceased "no masker" should be enlarged and posted to every billboard in the state.
Until there is concentrated effort to observe "the three Ws"' the coronavirus will continue to surge and worsen now with the flu season. It seems that the majority of the people pushing reopening are the ones who may cause a pull back.
Obviously we are not all in this together.
H.C. Roethling
Greensboro
Vote for health
As a member of a coalition of thousands of health care professionals and students representing all 50 states who have signed this “Dear Patients Letter" (https://medsocietiesforclimatehealth.org/latest-news/letter-patients-u-s-doctors-nurses-climate-change/) I can unequivocally state that your health is on the ballot this Nov. 3.
A vote for leaders who will act on climate change is a vote for everyone’s health.
Each day health care professionals treat the consequences of our changing climate, from longer allergy, asthma, mosquito and tick seasons, to the tragic events unfolding on the West Coast, in the Gulf states and here.
Heat is our No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S., more than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. In 2016, nearly 5,000 North Carolinians visited hospital emergency departments for heat-related illness — a 43% increase from previous years.
Prevention is the best medicine. Health experts agree (https://climatehealthaction.org/cta/climate-health-equity-policy/) that it is imperative to transition to clean energy, reducing emissions substantially in the next decade. The enormity of health benefits resulting from this transition will improve health equity.
For the sake of your health and the health of all you love, vote for legislators who take the climate crisis seriously. A vote for the climate is a vote for health.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Sins of a few
Dr. King said violent protests would make a right-wing takeover easier. According to accounts, between May and August, there were 7,750 protests across the country in 2,400 locations; 220 of the protests became violent; 7% of the 7,750 ruined the compelling message.
What’s etched in our minds is the looting, property damage, fires and demonstrators clashing with law enforcement.
Because of false claims, antifa has become a pawn used to spread fear. FBI intelligence has labeled them agitators. However, white supremacists and white nationalists are labeled as dangerous domestic terrorists; some of them even created havoc at the BLM protests.
Vince Champion, director of one of the largest police unions, acknowledged there are sometimes more than a few bad apples among police. When the U.S. House passed a bill to combat excessive force, terms like "overhaul" and "reimagine" were used. But the buzzword “defund” has become an all-inclusive term used to negate any attempt of reform.
Most of the peaceful 93%, chanting “Black Lives Matter," weren’t ideologues; they were simply appealing for justice.
Sadly, here we are again, in Philadelphia, with more police brutality and more protests. Maybe “Enough is enough” should be the slogan for the left, the right and the middle.
Alice G. Brown
Mocksville
Bad neighbor
Looking out my back window I do not see a good neighbor in UNC Rockingham Health Care.
The hospital looks great on the front and sides, but the back side is a different story: stumps 2 to 3 feet high, dead limbs and trees, piles of unknown material in the corner of parking lot, the water-catch basin filling up with sediment and causing flooding.
I talked to the maintenance supervisor with no luck and tried to talk to the director of the hospital, who would not talk to me.
I also talked to the engineer of the hospital. No luck.
When they built the parking lot they had a meeting with all the neighbors and said they was going to be good neighbors to everyone.
I even offered them money to clean up the catch basin or donate to the hospital — with no luck. I don't call this a good neighbor.
Frank Elske
Eden
