Monday's letters

Yes to school bonds

This school year has been like no other, and Guilford County Schools students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom in months. But we remember the cracked floors and the leaky roofs, the days when the heat didn’t work properly or the power was out in half the building.

Guilford County voters will have the opportunity to fund the first phases of needed repairs and upgrades in our aging buildings. The ballot includes two items about schools: a $300 million school bond and a quarter-cent sales tax. The bond, if approved, would be the first school bond in our county in 12 years — when recent graduates were still in kindergarten.

The quarter-cent sales tax would bring in about $19 million a year to pay down bond debt or for other facilities' needs in Guilford County Schools.

Over 20 years, quarter-cent sales tax revenues could fund as much as $800 million out of our approximately $2.7 billion in school capital needs. And it will only cost one penny for every four dollars you spend.

Isn’t a penny worth it to make sure our students can learn in safe, suitable and structurally sound buildings?

Amber Jones