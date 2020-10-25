Monday's letters

Joe and Cal

A vote for Joe Biden must be accompanied by a vote for Cal Cunningham.

Without a Democratic majority in the Senate, Biden will have no chance to enact his agenda or to appoint a single Supreme Court justice. Mitch McConnell defiled the Constitution by blocking Obama’s Supreme Court pick 11 months before an election, and will have no qualms about blocking any Supreme Court pick of Biden’s, even if the opening occurs the day after Biden is inaugurated. As he did with Obama, there is every reason to believe McConnell will pledge to destroy Biden’s presidency.

Thom Tillis has betrayed his constituents over and over, flip-flopping and meekly caving to pressure from the far right over and over. It is imperative that he not be returned to the U.S. Senate if Biden is to have any chance of undoing the damage that Trump and McConnell have done to democracy and American values.

Despite the nonstop negative ads from Tillis supporters (notably less visible are ads touting Tillis’ record, which is indefensible), Cal Cunningham’s personal life does not have any more bearing on his role as a U.S. senator than Trump’s scandal-filled personal life has on his role as president.

Mary Rodriguez