Monday's letters

Parents strike out
Several days ago, I attended my granddaughter’s soccer game at Proehlific Park. All the grown-ups watching these children play were wearing masks and seated socially distanced.
To my utter amazement, at the adjoining baseball field, virtually all attendees were unmasked, squeezed together, and yelling and screaming for their favorite team. They were clustered together like a flock of ducks.
What’s up here? Baseball used to be our national pastime, but things change.
Perhaps these attendees are also relics, attempting to defy the reality of the present and future?
Perhaps they are in denial of a force greater than themselves, knowledge and science scorned through ignorance and senselessness?
What are they projecting to young players on the field?
Reptilian brains and behavior teach the young to be selfish and lack consideration for others.
In the end, let these parents swing at the curveballs, curse the umpire and ultimately strike out.
Brooks Tyler
Greensboro
Joe and Cal
A vote for Joe Biden must be accompanied by a vote for Cal Cunningham.
Without a Democratic majority in the Senate, Biden will have no chance to enact his agenda or to appoint a single Supreme Court justice. Mitch McConnell defiled the Constitution by blocking Obama’s Supreme Court pick 11 months before an election, and will have no qualms about blocking any Supreme Court pick of Biden’s, even if the opening occurs the day after Biden is inaugurated. As he did with Obama, there is every reason to believe McConnell will pledge to destroy Biden’s presidency.
Thom Tillis has betrayed his constituents over and over, flip-flopping and meekly caving to pressure from the far right over and over. It is imperative that he not be returned to the U.S. Senate if Biden is to have any chance of undoing the damage that Trump and McConnell have done to democracy and American values.
Despite the nonstop negative ads from Tillis supporters (notably less visible are ads touting Tillis’ record, which is indefensible), Cal Cunningham’s personal life does not have any more bearing on his role as a U.S. senator than Trump’s scandal-filled personal life has on his role as president.
Mary Rodriguez
Greensboro
Smooth voting
Thank you to the Guilford County Board of Elections for a job beautifully done. A couple days ago my husband and I decided to take advantage of early voting, so we went to Old Courthouse.
I was so impressed with the knowledge of the staff, the cleanliness of the space, and everyone wearing a mask, even outside. The whole process took less than 20 minutes. Coming from a country where voting wasn't an option, I am proud to have the honor to exercise my freedom to vote.
I cherish my freedom! So, once again thank you.
Maria Fangman
Greensboro
Idiocy
Donald Trump said the scientists are "idiots"!
Really? He thinks he knows more than epidemiologists when it comes to pandemics?
With Trump as president, we will continue to see an increase in cases and an increase in deaths. He doesn't even know how to keep his family and himself safe.
Gregory Clark
Greensboro
Law and order?
In the spring of this year, Donald Trump called for the populace to "liberate" states in pandemic lockdown. In April, armed gunmen overtook the Michigan statehouse. State senators (Republicans and Democrats) wore bullet-proofed vests for protection. Armed insurrectionists were posted near Gov. Whitmer's office (USA Today, May 2).
Trump declared that "that woman" (aka Gov. Whitmer) "should give a little ... these are very good people."
Sounds familiar with the other "very fine" militant groups that Trump supports: the Charlottesville militia, QAnon, white supremacists and the Proud Boys, who promote civil war and riots by stating that if Trump loses, Americans should "get your guns" and ammo (Daily Mail Online, Oct. 1).
Thankfully, the FBI bypassed consulting Trump; why would they do that when Trump was unconcerned when told of Russian bounties put on American soldiers?
The FBI arrested the far-right domestic terrorists plotting to kidnap Whitmer, potentially avoiding another Democratic assassination (they are being held without bond).
When will Trump cease stoking violence, and become a true law-and-order president?
Let's vote for candidates who deplore hate-filled, divisive and violent rhetoric.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Character
I just finished watching a Thom Tillis commercial featuring "Hannah" from Raleigh. She states that a candidate’s character is an issue. If she is correct, then we should not be voting for Trump
There are a lot of issues with his character.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Ballot acceptance
Have you sent in an absentee ballot in the past few weeks?
Did you check BallottTrax to verify it has been accepted?
If not, go to that site to make sure your ballot was completed properly. If it has not, call your Board of Elections to learn what you need to do to rectify the problem. Meanwhile, if you have gone to an early voting site and encountered any interference with your right to vote, notify the Board of Elections.
Voting is our constitutional right and this year of all years it is vital that your vote is counted. Do not be intimidated. Do not permit anyone to stop you from exercising your right to vote.
No matter what, VOTE! Your vote counts and having the ability to vote harassment free is your right!
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro
