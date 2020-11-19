Monday's letters

No need to explain
My support for Joe Biden stems from several directions. First, he has proven his love for this country by a lifetime of service.
Second, he recognizes his own mistakes and endeavors to learn from them. That takes strength of character.
Third he demonstrates by his actions that he cares for those he serves. I can enumerate quite a few of his accomplishments and am aware of his mistakes. The sum total of him as a man and human appeals to me and I trust him.
A neighbor asked me if I was open to an alternative interpretation of Donald Trump. I do not need to have this president filtered through a third party. I have seen and heard him directly. I cannot come to any other conclusion but that he is a petty, vile, ignorant man intent only on self-service.
I wanted to give Trump a chance after he was elected but he gave me nothing to hang on to. Trade deficits are larger, budget deficits are larger, and racial tensions have escalated. He inherited a strong economy; he did not build it. He fails to recognize the dire environmental threats.
What he has damaged may never be totally repaired.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Betrayal
The white supremacists, lovers of the Confederacy, militant groups, QAnon, KKK and similar groups avidly support Donald Trump and I understand why. He promotes their beliefs by spewing racism, hatred, disrespect for authority, affinity for violence, Islamophobia, homophobia, bullying, conspiracy theories and a complete disdain for democracy.
What I don’t understand is the support of Christians. Per psychologists, Trump is a narcissistic sociopath — a man without conscience or empathy. Yet Christians ignore all the items mentioned above, plus his vindictiveness, his demeaning of individuals and nations, his outright meanness, his adultery, his misogyny, his unforgiving spirit, his lies, his cheating, etc.
And today, with his refusal to concede, he is displaying his authoritarian characteristics. Trump apparently does not believe in democracy. Yet Christians continue to support him. Is democracy unimportant to them?
Some say, “But Republicans don’t believe in abortion.” Yet during the pandemic, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested that old people volunteer to die to save the economy. Of the thousands of deaths, Trump said, “It is what it is.”
The unborn are sacred, but the living are not?
Trump is the antithesis of Christ. Have Christians betrayed both Christ and democracy?
Lois Burdette
Greensboro
Remember in 2024
Donald Trump's assertion that COVID-19 is "rounding the curve" is widely debunked; more than 100,000 new cases daily and 1,700 deaths daily underscore his constant lies (20,000 over four years).
Trump doesn't emulate my beloved Lincoln's Republican Party, or democracy at all. His narcissistic, vindictive firings of Christopher Krebs (only trying to tell the truth); Mark Esper (only trying to keep us safe); and threats toward countless others in the military (withdrawing forces from Iraq), scientific (Fauci) and economic (Powell) communities are despicable.
Trump's assumed the mantle of a dictator, brooking no opposition. Some Republican (Sens. Capito, Romney, Cornyn, Hawley and Kennedy) are questioning Trump's actions; Trump may fire the CIA and FBI directors very soon. The ability to transitionally solve America's serious problems is sinking into an increasingly deeper hole.
The Taliban has declared victory over Americans because of Trump's actions; the Chinese have concluded a multi-national trade partnership that excludes America; and Russia and Iran are watching and waiting, gloating over our lack of allies militarily and economically.
The next 60 days are pivotal ones; voters should remember Trump's deadly, irresponsible actions and, in 2024, again question his morals, ethics, honesty and empathy when deciding our nation's future.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Like Venezuela
Some time ago, the president suggested that, were his opponent to win the election, this country would look like Venezuela.
Well, the president was right.
His opponent did win, and at this moment, the country does indeed look like Venezuela. But while Donald Trump is still president.
Jim Barborak
Jamestown
Uncovered
How unfortunate that a letter writer's vacuous verbosity ("Since you asked ..." Nov. 19) touted a monumental miscreant, recently routed out of office.
Ironically, her pompous plethora of adjectives spewed in her parting paragraph describe perfectly this narcissistic nabob and the blundering buffoons who surround him — not the perspicacious pundits who see that the emperor has no clothes.
Phyllis Shaw
Greensboro
One person, one vote
I am tired of the chaos around the Electoral College.
Whatever happened to the idea of one person, one vote? Right now, our president attempts to convince Michigan legislators to direct electors to vote for Donald Trump instead of the actual winner, Joe Biden. Joe Biden is ahead in the national popular vote by almost 6 million votes, yet the country has been dithering over small margins in the Electoral College.
North Carolinians can correct the current chaos by passing the National Popular Vote bill in time for the 2024 election. This bill would guarantee the presidency to the winner of the popular vote in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Call or write your legislators. They know about this bill.
Sharon Burkitt
Greensboro
