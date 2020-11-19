Monday's letters

No need to explain

My support for Joe Biden stems from several directions. First, he has proven his love for this country by a lifetime of service.

Second, he recognizes his own mistakes and endeavors to learn from them. That takes strength of character.

Third he demonstrates by his actions that he cares for those he serves. I can enumerate quite a few of his accomplishments and am aware of his mistakes. The sum total of him as a man and human appeals to me and I trust him.

A neighbor asked me if I was open to an alternative interpretation of Donald Trump. I do not need to have this president filtered through a third party. I have seen and heard him directly. I cannot come to any other conclusion but that he is a petty, vile, ignorant man intent only on self-service.

I wanted to give Trump a chance after he was elected but he gave me nothing to hang on to. Trade deficits are larger, budget deficits are larger, and racial tensions have escalated. He inherited a strong economy; he did not build it. He fails to recognize the dire environmental threats.

What he has damaged may never be totally repaired.

Wayne Foster