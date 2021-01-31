Monday's letters

Vaccinate teachers

As soon as possible, a mass vaccination event should be held at the Greensboro Coliseum to vaccinate all Guilford County Schools personnel: teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors, principals, counselors, clerical workers, everyone who works directly with the schools.

Then, after all school personnel are vaccinated and have waited until they have their immunity, open all the schools.

Do not make school personnel struggle to sign up for the vaccine. Have them sign up at their individual schools.

The students have waited long enough to go back to school. Schedule the vaccination clinics on the weekend. Cancel school for a day but get the job done as soon as we have enough vaccine.

Linda Schneider

High Point

Do what's right

Elected officials in both parties of our government speak about the upcoming impeachment in passionate terms. One side feels it's vengeful and will pour gasoline on the flames of our divide; the other that without justice the nation cannot heal and come together.