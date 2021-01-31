Monday's letters

Vaccinate teachers
As soon as possible, a mass vaccination event should be held at the Greensboro Coliseum to vaccinate all Guilford County Schools personnel: teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors, principals, counselors, clerical workers, everyone who works directly with the schools.
Then, after all school personnel are vaccinated and have waited until they have their immunity, open all the schools.
Do not make school personnel struggle to sign up for the vaccine. Have them sign up at their individual schools.
The students have waited long enough to go back to school. Schedule the vaccination clinics on the weekend. Cancel school for a day but get the job done as soon as we have enough vaccine.
Linda Schneider
High Point
Do what's right
Elected officials in both parties of our government speak about the upcoming impeachment in passionate terms. One side feels it's vengeful and will pour gasoline on the flames of our divide; the other that without justice the nation cannot heal and come together.
To some degree both are correct, but without action there could be far more devastating repercussions. The steps taken — or not taken — in this moment in history will determine the future and viability of our democracy.
I've heard it said, impeachment and a trial will set a dangerous precedent. Dangerous to whom?
Indeed, Donald Trump's impeachment and a conviction should serve as a warning to all elected officials: Crimes against our constitutional procedures will not go unpunished.
On the morning of Jan. 6, President Trump gave a speech designed to incite his followers to overthrow the election. He used language many in this country have endorsed, and others have ignored or excused.
Now is the time for elected officials to become statesmen — to hold the former president accountable for his actions. In doing so we may avert a dangerous turning point in our democracy.
A precedent will be set. No one is above the laws of our country.
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
Then versus now
Cal Thomas' complaint in his article, "Biased media coverage is far from a new trend" (Jan. 26), that commentators were way too biased and effusive at the inauguration of President Biden, makes it seem as if he is searching for something to change the focus away from the differences between then and now.
All journalism contains bias to a degree (duh!), as shown in what is selected to be presented.
But the glaring contrast illustrated by once again having an adult in the White House is, to me, an understandable motivation for excitement, euphoria and even joy. Surely Mr. Biden is not perfect — none of us is — but he shows no signs of acting like his predecessor, as encapsulated in the following quotation from the editor of The Week magazine:
"He tweeted, watched Fox, and golfed, turning the presidency into just another show. He used his platform and power to sow chaos, spout lies and disinformation, poison our politics, defy norms and laws, pander to despots, alienate allies, downplay and actually worsen a raging pandemic that's killed 400,000 (now more than 423,000) Americans, encourage and embolden white supremacists, incite an insurrection to overturn an election, and futilely try to fill his bottomless pit of narcissistic need."
I feel a cool relief that having an experienced, sane, compassionate person in the president's office gives me reason to sleep better. Whew.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
We have a cancer
We are living in a very sick country. Hatred is the cancer of our country’s soul. Unfortunately, the cancer in the soul of our country did not become visible until Donald Trump became president.
When did the cancer (hatred) first infect our country? Probably when the first slaves were brought over from Africa. The cancer grew until the 1960s and 1970s when it appeared to go into remission. But the cancer was still there.
And when Barack Obama was elected president, the cancer began to grow again. With Donald Trump’s election, the cancerous tumors then became very visible.
Then, with Trump's defeat in 2020, the tumors exploded and the cancer is spreading through our country. The cancer cells are attacking our government. The cancer cells are threatening the lives and families of the healthy part of our country. The cancer cells are threatening the souls of those who claim to be religious. The cancer cells have completely damaged a political party that does not love our country, our republic, our democracy and the Constitution above political power.
The cancer has put people who live respectable lives in acceptance of cancer-causing groups who want to destroy our government. I pray the cancer can be treated and the body will become cancer free.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro