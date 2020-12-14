Monday's letters

COVID rules
In case the letter, "Baffling rules," Dec. 11, was not totally tongue-in-cheek:
COVID-19 rules may seem baffling until one considers the reason behind them: to slow the frightening spread of this terrible disease. As I see it, the theater rules limiting music concerts to fewer people than for movies make sense when considering that the performance of live musicians necessarily involves forceful exhalation of respiratory droplets directly or through instruments. Considering the size of the Carolina Theatre, the 25-people limit does seem pretty stringent. But regulations do have to be written for a broad range of conditions.
At your restaurant table, I believe, you can take your mask off only while eating, not the whole time you are seated.
I love the letter writer's joke about COVID only affecting people after 10 p.m. The 10 p.m. curfew, of course, is an attempt to shorten the time in settings where people can be exposed to others who might be carrying the disease. Better in my opinion to limit contacts than impose the drastic measures that were instituted at the beginning when we knew so little about the virus.
I have no idea, however, why the rules for theaters are different for beer. That is a bit baffling.
Elizabeth Chartrand
Greensboro
We won't forget
We voters tend to have short memories. We have a tendency to forget mistakes or nefarious acts by elected officials or candidates as time rolls on. We cannot afford to do this in 2022.
Soon to be-former 6th district representative Mark Walker will be on the ballot for United States Senate in that election. We must not forget that he signed on to support Trump's attempt to subvert democracy and overturn the 2020 election. And we must not let him forget it.
Randy Dunbar
Greensboro
Step aside
I have been a registered voter in Guilford County's District 4 since 2006, when I moved to North Carolina. Until this year, I had voted in person in every election since then.
Now Alan Branson wants to throw out my vote simply because I didn’t vote for him. I voted by mail for Mary Beth Murphy and verified that my ballot had been accepted by the Board of Elections. I would have preferred voting in person, but I am one of the many older voters with existing health conditions that make me particularly vulnerable to a serious case of COVID-19. Since Mr. Branson has never represented my position on any of the issues that have come before the Board of Commissioners, I was gratified to hear that Ms. Murphy had won the election.
I resent Mr. Branson’s continuing attempts to discard my vote and those of many others, and to deny Ms. Murphy her rightful position as our representative on the Board of Commissioners.
Janice Siebert
Greensboro
Carlson's schtick
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Tucker Carlson for slander after Carlson told his audience that an ex-Playboy model who was paid $150,000 to keep quiet about an affair with Donald Trump was “a classic case of extortion.”
U.S. District Court Judge Mary Vyskocil ruled that Carlson’s statements are “rhetorical hyperbole”, and do not rise to the level of defamation.
Fox attorneys argued: “Given Mr. Carlson reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive(s) with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statements Carlson makes.”
In her ruling the judge framed Carlson’s on-air statements as “exaggeration, ‘non-literal commentary,’ or simply bloviating for his audience."
If you are watching prime time Fox News (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.) for news, that’s not what you are getting. What you are getting is “rhetorical hyperbole ‘exaggeration,’ ‘non-literal commentary,’ or simply bloviating.” You know what Kelly Anne Conway calls “alternative facts."
Even Fox News attorneys know you can’t take what they say as fact.
Want to watch news? Watch at Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. and Brett Baier at 6 p.m. These gentlemen do "real news."
Happy holidays. Please wear a mask. Stay safe!
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Snail mail
Have you noticed the length of time it now takes to get the mail?
The delivery time has become very erratic. I have been expecting a needed document. It was mailed from Salisbury on Nov. 30 as certified mail with a receipt. I have not received it yet.
The sender tracked it and verified it was sent and is in transit. At this point all I can do is wait. It has been two weeks since it was mailed. This was not a normal letter with an 55-cent stamp. It cost almost $5 to mail.
I did some on research on the Pony Express mail service. The Pony Express ran for two years, 1860-1861 until the railroad took over. The Pony Express could deliver mail in 10 days across several states, as compared to Overland Stagecoach at that time taking 30 days.
So far, the 50-mile trip from Salisbury has taken 14 days ... and I am still waiting.
Randy Wagoner
Jamestown
