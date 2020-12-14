Monday's letters

Greensboro

We won't forget

We voters tend to have short memories. We have a tendency to forget mistakes or nefarious acts by elected officials or candidates as time rolls on. We cannot afford to do this in 2022.

Soon to be-former 6th district representative Mark Walker will be on the ballot for United States Senate in that election. We must not forget that he signed on to support Trump's attempt to subvert democracy and overturn the 2020 election. And we must not let him forget it.

Randy Dunbar

Greensboro

Step aside

I have been a registered voter in Guilford County's District 4 since 2006, when I moved to North Carolina. Until this year, I had voted in person in every election since then.