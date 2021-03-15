Monday's letters

Unfair pricing

I recently had a prescription filled. I went to a locally owned and operated pharmacy, and the medication cost me more there than if I had gone to a local branch of one of the county’s huge pharmacy chains.

The local pharmacist confirmed that this price difference to me can happen, because insurance companies cut deals with large pharmacies, reimbursing them more than they reimburse small, local operations. This is advantageous to the insurance companies, because steering business to the big, national chains allows them to take advantage of the economies of size. However, since insurance is a heavily regulated industry already, it seems to me that the regulations ought to include a requirement that insurance companies deal equally with small local businesses as they do with big chains.

Admittedly, this denies them an opportunity to cut their costs slightly, but it would impose no active regulatory burden on them and, very importantly, it would support local businesses. I believe our economy and certainly our society function better if we have a mixture of big, national business and small, locally owned and operated ones.

Samuel Johnson

Greensboro

Restrooms, please