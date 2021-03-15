Monday's letters

It is bipartisan
Joe Biden promised to represent all Americans when he won by more than 7 million votes in November. He spoke of governing in a bipartisan way, asking Congress to join him in helping the country rebound from the pandemic.
In his first major legislative effort, only 50 days since his inauguration, he has lived up to this promise.
But wait, you might say, only Democrats and no Republicans voted for the bill. So how can this be bipartisan?
Stay with me a minute. PEW Research reported March 9 that 70% of voters were in favor of the CARES Act. Not 70% of Democrats; 70% of Americans. The PEW results show this was a bipartisan bill for all Americans.
Republican members of Congress who voted along party lines against the CARES Act have shown they’re no longer aligned with the voters, so it’s time for you the voter to prepare for the 2022 election and vote them out.
To prepare, fact-check information at multiple sites, watch proposed legislation, keep track of how your officials vote, forget party and ask, “Which candidates have represented and will represent my needs and the needs of my family?”
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Unfair pricing
I recently had a prescription filled. I went to a locally owned and operated pharmacy, and the medication cost me more there than if I had gone to a local branch of one of the county’s huge pharmacy chains.
The local pharmacist confirmed that this price difference to me can happen, because insurance companies cut deals with large pharmacies, reimbursing them more than they reimburse small, local operations. This is advantageous to the insurance companies, because steering business to the big, national chains allows them to take advantage of the economies of size. However, since insurance is a heavily regulated industry already, it seems to me that the regulations ought to include a requirement that insurance companies deal equally with small local businesses as they do with big chains.
Admittedly, this denies them an opportunity to cut their costs slightly, but it would impose no active regulatory burden on them and, very importantly, it would support local businesses. I believe our economy and certainly our society function better if we have a mixture of big, national business and small, locally owned and operated ones.
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
Restrooms, please
A recent newspaper article caught my attention. The article described the lack of public toilets in cities across the country.
Further, it outlined the sometimes severe consequences of public urination as the result of no bathrooms. Street folks know this and, most likely, have suffered.
Now others may suffer also. The almost-completed 4-mile greenway loop has no bathrooms! Hardly a tree in sight. An open urban landscape with nowhere to go.
Recently I walked the route and I know.
There are several community gathering spots along the route. Bathrooms would make them even more usable.
Jim Ingram
Greensboro
A short memory
It was interesting to read Marc Thiessen lament (March 11) the power play by Senate Democrats to pass the COVID relief package with the assistance of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
Like most voters, Thiessen has a very short memory. He seems to have forgotten how, when Republicans were in the majority, they gleefully slammed Trump’s judicial nominees down the throats of Democrats. He conveniently forgot the big flip-flop by Lindsey Graham on his philosophy for filling Supreme Court vacancies.
Cry me a river, Marc. Elections have consequences. Democrats have suffered your political power plays for quite some time. Turnabout is fair play.
On another note, I have also read several letters defending the late Rush Limbaugh and his snarky, mean-spirited form of entertainment. I watched his television show one time and will never forget his referring to a 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton as a “dog.” I never watched another second of his TV show nor listened to a single word he uttered over the radio waves.
Al Franken was right. Rush Limbaugh was a big, fat idiot.
Randy Dunbar
Greensboro